Week 11 is getting capped off in excellent fashion on Monday night when the Bengals come toward the nation's capital with a chance to win their sixth game in a row and remain one of the hottest teams in football. It's no surprise that the Bengals are a 6-point road favorite over the Commanders at DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday Night Football. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Cincy is trying to chase down the Bills and Broncos -- the teams currently in line for the top seeds in the AFC playoff race -- and Joe Burrow is looking to build on what is tracking as a legitimate MVP campaign. He's, rather understandably, the odds-on favorite just about everywhere in the market.

The game might be even bigger for the Commanders, who would see their playoff chances spike in a big way if they win on Monday night. They're not drawing dead at all thanks to the stinky NFC East, with the 6-3-1 Giants leading the way currently.

Let's find some winners in what should be a really fun game between two former LSU legends! Bet on Commanders vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Over 54.5

Don't tempt me with a good time! And that's what this game should be between these two explosive offenses. The Bengals are running hotter than just about anyone in football on the offensive side of things, with Burrow throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns in ONE HALF last week against the Steelers. He shouldn't see much resistance against Washington either, and with Jayden Daniels at home in prime time with a chance to kind of course correct this season for the Commanders, I really think we're due for a big-time shootout here. It's a massive total, but it's that big for a reason. If the Commanders can push the Bengals at all -- in a way the Steelers could not -- there should be fireworks for a full four quarters here.

Monday Night Football player props

Antonio Williams Over 35.5 receiving yards

I'm a big believer in the Commanders rookie wide receiver, and although he might not pile up a ton of targets or catches, the game environment is such that I'd expect him to see enough to hit this yardage total. And, frankly, "enough" could really be a single deep shot or a quick-hitter near the line of scrimmage that Williams takes a long distance. He's an explosive playmaker, and in these spots we've seen Washington draw some stuff up to utilize his speed and pick up big chunk plays.

Joe Burrow Under 38.5 pass attempts

This doesn't feel like a wager on a high-scoring game, but I think it's entirely possible that Burrow has a monster game and doesn't sniff what is almost 40 pass attempts. The Bengals are extremely efficient, and the way Chase and Higgins and the rest of the skill players pick up yards after catch means he can pile up the yards and the points without having to pass the ball a ton. He's gone over this number only twice during the Bengals' win streak and just three times all season. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Stefon Diggs (+180)

This price is a little surprising given the total and Diggs performance in some of these prime-time games with Daniels. He's been the go-to guy for Daniels when the lights are brightest and is already up to six touchdowns on the year. I think he's a fantastic value at nearly 2-1 to find the end zone against a Bengals defense that has been impressive but can be gotten on the short stuff underneath when the Commanders get close to the goal line.

Mike Gesicki (+185)

Betting on anyone other than Chase or Higgins to score touchdowns is always tough, but Gesicki has a pretty stupendous matchup here: the Commanders have given up the third-most touchdowns to tight ends in the NFL this year, behind only the Lions and Cardinals. Burrow isn't afraid to spread the ball around, and he loves using his big target near the goal line.