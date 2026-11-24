Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season will close out with the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at FedEx Field, and two former Heisman Trophy winners from LSU will square off at quarterback, as Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow go head-to-head. Washington raised its spirits with a 24-21 win over the division-leading Giants last Thursday and has had extra time to prep for the NFL's hottest offense. Cincinnati has won five games in a row and is averaging 36.2 points per game during that span with Joe Burrow throwing for 20 touchdowns in the process. The latest Commanders vs. Bengals odds list Cincinnati as a 6.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 53.5 points. Burrow to throw for 310+ yards against Washington is priced at +104 (risk $100 to win $104). Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Bengals vs. Commanders 10,000 times, and SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed MNF to reveal their Commanders vs. Bengals prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Commanders vs. Bengals betting preview

It's been a season of what-ifs for the Commanders, but a win over the Giants last week still has them on the periphery of the NFC East race. Daniels threw for 249 yards and a season-high three touchdowns in the win on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Washington defense forced New York to commit a pair of turnovers and the Commanders limited the Giants to just 4-of-12 on third-down conversion attempts.

However, they'll have their hands full against a Bengals defense that is operating at peak efficiency. Burrow is the NFL MVP favorite after the best five-game stretch of his career and Ja'Marr Chase has come to life after a sluggish start by his standards. Chase has 32 catches for 527 yards over his last three games and he has a touchdown catch in six of his last eight outings. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bengals vs. Commanders picks, best bets

Bengals -6.5

Ja'Marr Chase Over 92.5 receiving yards (-112)

Bengals -6.5

"The Bengals offense is doing things the NFL has never seen before. Since moving back to a primarily shotgun look at halftime of Week 7, Cincinnati has scored 20 offensive TDs in the last seven halves," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Over the course of a full season, that pace would be about 30% better than the greatest offense of all time (2013 Broncos). While Washington's defense has improved of late, I can't expect this to be the team that finally slows down Joe Burrow and Co. While I'm worried about the potential of a backdoor cover with the Bengals' inconsistent defense, the unit just held Pittsburgh to 222 yards, Cincinnati's best defensive showing of the season. Even a late TD may not be enough to cover anyway." Bet on Bengals vs. Commanders at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Ja'Marr Chase Over 92.5 receiving yards (-112)

"The Washington defense has given up monster WR1 performances this season, including the following: Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 128 yards Puka Nacua - 150 yards CeeDee Lamb - 153 yards Malik Nabers 121 yards," SportsLine NFL props expert Megan Shoup said. "Ja'Marr Chase is on a heater himself, with receiving totals of 141, 155, and 231 receiving yards in the last three games. Chase has a 36% target share in the last three games. And this season, he has a 26% target share and 36% air yards share. I know this line is big, but it's not big enough based on usage and matchup. So have some MNF fun and ladder it up to what you are comfortable. I'll likely ladder it to 120+ receiving yards." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday Night Football: