The AFC North has started the season looking like one of the NFL's best divisions, and one of its biggest rivalries is set for Sunday, with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are 4-2 and were upset by Cleveland last week, while the Bengals are 3-2 and come off their bye week. The Ravens won't get superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson back this week as he misses his third week in a row with an ankle injury. On the other side, star Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase will hope to keep up his dominant play against Baltimore, as he has eight receiving touchdowns in 10 games against Cincy's rival. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Bengals as 3-point road favorites in its latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds, and the Over/Under is set at 46.5. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We'll break down the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds from DraftKings and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bengals vs. Ravens betting odds (via DraftKings)

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Bengals -148, Ravens +124 Bengals vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Bengals -3

Bengals vs. Ravens betting preview

It's always a fun time when the Ravens and Bengals square off. Both teams have exceptional talent, particularly on offense, and that should be on full display here.

Cincy is in good shape in the health department coming off the bye. Joe Burrow has Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown all at his disposal. Chase has more touchdowns against the Ravens (eight in 10 games) than he does against any other opponent since debuting in 2021.

As for the Ravens, they need to wait another week for Jackson's return, so the assumption is he'll return for Week 9 against Buffalo. Baltimore beat Atlanta in overtime in Week 5 with Tyler Huntley starting, but Baltimore fell in a low-scoring affair in Week 6 to Cleveland.

The Bengals are 2-2 against the spread with a push this year, and the Ravens are 2-3 ATS with a push. Cincinnati is 3-3 to the Over and Baltimore is 3-3. Spend $5+ on Bengals vs. Ravens in Week 7 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Bengals vs. Ravens picks, prediction

Over 46.5

Even without Jackson, this can be a high-scoring affair. These offenses are dynamic and deep, and we've seen the Ravens and Bengals get into shootouts before. Huntley is a more than capable backup, and Cincinnati's defense is suspect. The SportsLine model has the Over on the Over/Under betting line of 51.5 hitting in the majority of simulations. Wager on NFL Week 7 games, including Bengals-Ravens, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: