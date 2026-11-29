The New Orleans Saints will visit Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL Week 12 matchup on Sunday. The Bengals saw their five-game winning streak snapped against the Commanders last Monday, while the Saints have lost their past two. Cincinnati is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest DraftKings Sportsbook NFL odds and the total is 48.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. We'll highlight our Bengals vs. Saints best bets using NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The SportsLine Projection Model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bengals vs. Saints betting odds (via DraftKings)

Bengals vs. Saints money line: Bengals -541, Saints +409 Bengals vs. Saints Over/Under: 48.5 (Over -106, Under -113) Bengals vs. Saints spread: Bengals -9.5

Bengals vs. Saints betting preview

The Cincinnati offense was an unstoppable force -- until it wasn't. Joe Burrow and the Bengals had scored at least 31 points in five straight games before being held to 20 by the Washington Commanders. Burrow threw for 300 yards but the running game was held in check with just 31 yards. New Orleans entered Week 12 with the league's fifth-worst running defense, so the Bengals will hope to have more success in that department. The Saints haven't cleared the 25-point mark since mid-October. Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins was designated as inactive with a hamstring injury Sunday morning.

The Bengals are 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 to the Over. The Saints are 4-6 ATS and 5-5 to the Over. Spend $5+ on Bengals vs. Saints in Week 12 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Bengals vs. Saints picks, prediction

Over 48.5

There's little reason to suspect the Bengals won't roar back to life against New Orleans, particularly at home. Chase Brown and the running game should have plenty more to chew on against the bad Saints rush defense, which will in turn give Burrow and the passing game more to do. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 68% of its simulations. Wager on NFL Week 12 games, including Bengals vs. Saints, with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: