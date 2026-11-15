You better go ahead and soak in the fun prime-time football that is Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh in Week 10, because Monday is going to be ugly. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, though. Let's instead look at the Bengals hosting the Steelers as a 3.5-point favorite, with a hefty 49.5 total. Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5+ plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Joe Burrow has been COOKING lately, so much so that he's the current MVP favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and generally across the market. The Bengals have been hot on offense, with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins playing at elite levels. The Steelers have been strong lately too, having won four games in a row behind efficient play from Aaron Rodgers and with Jaylen Warren playing out of his mind out of the backfield. .

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Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Over 49.5

The Steelers probably would prefer this game to stay lower than the Vegas total, but I don't know that the Bengals are going to get slowed down by Pittsburgh's defense. Burrow is playing too well right now, and it's virtually impossible to shut down both Chase and Higgins. The Steelers are somewhat capable of playing up tempo and this is a prime-time division game, so I could see Rodgers slinging it around a bit in this spot.

Sunday Night Football player props

Ja'Marr Chase Over 87.5 receiving yards (-110)

This is the obvious chalk, but I don't care. Chase is a monster in prime time against division opponents, and this is a spot where he's going to get fed by Burrow. Again, I'm expecting a shootout and a competitive game, which should result in Chase getting plenty of looks his way. With his ability to create yards after the catch, I think he bursts his way over 100 yards.

Germie Bernard Over 4.5 receptions (-133)

This is a little pricey with the juice, but I want to get in on Germie and don't mind laddering him here with the note that we're correlating for a high-scoring game here. If the Steelers are forced to throw it, Bernard is going to get peppered with targets as Rodgers loves working to him underneath and absolutely trusts the rookie. I like his receiving yards number as well. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Tee Higgins (+120)

Chase gets all the attention and generally gets most of the yardage, but Higgins is the primary red-zone threat for Burrow with his ability to high point and big body for scores. Higgins has a ridiculous five touchdowns in his last three games and I think he keeps this streak going and we see him reel in another score on Sunday night. At plus money, it's a really nice price.

Darnell Washington (+215)

Love the big man in this spot -- no one is more lethal as an open-field runner or a red-zone threat than Washington. The Bengals have been pretty stingy against tight ends this season, so this is a little thin, but I think they'll load the box to stop the run in the red zone and that should give Washington some opportunity near the goal line.