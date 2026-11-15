The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a critical AFC North matchup on Sunday Night Football, as they are tied atop the division standings with identical 6-2 records. This is the final head-to-head meeting of the season, with Pittsburgh claiming a 30-27 win at home in Week 3. The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites in the rematch, according to the latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds, and the over/under is 49.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Bengals vs. Steelers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. SportsLine's experts and computer model have analyzed SNF and revealed their Steelers vs. Bengals prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Bengals vs. Steelers betting preview

Pittsburgh already won the first meeting between these teams in Week 3, so it has a chance to establish itself as the top team in the AFC North with a win on Thursday. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit two field goals in the fourth quarter to tie the game and take the lead before Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lost a fumble with 53 seconds remaining. Pittsburgh has won five of the last seven head-to-head meetings, scoring at least 30 points in five of the last six matchups.

The Steelers have won nine straight games following a bye week, which is the third-longest streak in league history. They had their bye last week after winning four straight games over the Colts, Buccaneers, Saints and Browns. Cincinnati is returning home after extending its winning streak to four games with a 34-17 win over Atlanta in Spain.

The Bengals are averaging 30 points per game, which is a team record through the first eight games of a season. However, they have the worst record on Sunday night (3-12) in the league since 2000. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point home favorite in the Bengals vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under is 49.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Steelers vs. Bengals picks, best bets

Bengals -3.5 (-107)

Jaylen Warren Over 89.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Bengals -3.5 (-107)

"The Bengals offense has been on fire since largely ditching the under-center strategy at halftime of Week 7, scoring 15 touchdowns in the span of five halves and one overtime period," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Even considering the success the Steelers offense had in the first meeting, it's going to be tough for Aaron Rodgers and Co. to keep up with that kind of attack. It took a muffed punt in the fourth quarter to ultimately give Pittsburgh the win in that game, and that was with Cincinnati running shotgun less than 50% of the time on offense. I'm penciling the Bengals in for 30+ points until someone shows they can be stopped, and I'd make this line Bengals -6." Bet on Bengals vs. Steelers at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Jaylen Warren Over 89.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

"Jaylen Warren is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, and he's put up 145 and 137 yards from scrimmage in his last two games," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "When he faced the Bengals in late September, Warren exploded for 176 rushing and receiving yards combined. The Bengals just allowed 147 scrimmage yards to Bijan Robinson. Even with Rico Dowdle mixing in, Warren is the centerpiece of Pittsburgh's offense. Look for him to clear this prop total for the sixth time in his last seven games." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday Night Football: