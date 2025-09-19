Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy both suffered Week 2 injuries, so it's a battle of the backups in Minnesota with Jake Browning under center for the Cincinnati Bengals and Carson Wentz getting the snaps for the Minnesota Vikings. With two backup quarterbacks, odds for every market have been significantly adjusted at sportsbooks, including anytime touchdown scorer props. So let's see which anytime touchdown props may offer some value in this matchup.

Top Bengals vs. Vikings anytime touchdown scorer props:

Justin Jefferson anytime touchdown scorer (+130, FanDuel)

Are we sure that Wentz is the worse quarterback for Jefferson's production compared to McCarthy? His anytime touchdown scorer odds reflect that premise, but Jefferson caught just seven balls in two games with McCarthy. What we do know is that Jefferson is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and the Bengals are one of the worst defenses in the NFL. I also think Jefferson may want to show out a bit here in a game going up against former LSU teammate and fellow superstar wideout Ja'Marr Chase to show the NFL who exactly the best wideout is.

Jalen Nailor anytime touchdown scorer (+390, FanDuel)

I don't trust Jake Browning going up against Brian Flores' Vikings defense, and I think Jordan Mason's -160 anytime touchdown scorer price is too rich for the Vikings on the ground with Aaron Jones out. So I'll attack the Bengals' defense once again with a Nailor selection, with Jordan Addison serving his three-game suspension. Nailor is second on the team with eight targets this season, and he did find the end zone in both games that Addison did not play in last season. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is the bigger name, but Nailor appears to be the second option in this passing attack, so I don't think Nailor should have a longer price than Hockenson's +350.