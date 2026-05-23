Best 2026 Indy 500 betting apps: Get over $5,000 in bonuses, promos at top online sportsbooks

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 2026 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday and before the green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. ET, you'll want to check out the more than $5,000 in bonuses available on some of the best betting apps. Alex Palou won the 2025 Indy 500 and he'll start on the pole this weekend after posting a 232.248 mph qualifying speed last weekend. The latest 2026 Indy 500 odds list Palou as the +250 favorite and he's followed on the board by Pato O'Ward (+650) and Conor Daly (+750). New FanDuel users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins here:

At DraftKings, new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

By using the latest bet365 bonus code, you get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $10 wager, win or lose:

Indy 500 promo codes can help you get the most bang for your buck. The 2026 Indianapolis 500 begins on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET, leaving you plenty of time to use the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by more than $5,000 for motor sports betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on the 2026 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indy 500 betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by providing the requested information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

If your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your $100 instantly.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 Bet Match in FanCash OR 100% Profit Boost Token for 5 days

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days or a 100+ profit boost token for five days. Users receive their stake, up to $100, back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $10 and claim the eligible promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

2026 Indy 500 betting preview

Palou is the reigning IndyCar champion and he sits atop the standings after posting three wins and five top-five finishes over the first six races of the season. He's now won 11 of the last 23 races in IndyCar dating back to the start of last season and he's posted three other top-five finishes at the Indy 500 in addition to his win last season.

Josef Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 and 2024 and he'll look to become the 11th driver in history to win this race three times on Saturday. The two-time IndyCar champion is currently sixth in the standings with one win under his belt and he's priced at +1000 in the 2026 Indianapolis 500 odds despite qualifying 23rd.

Takuma Sato and Helio Castroneves are the only other drivers in the 2026 Indy 500 field with multiple wins in this race under their belt and they're both listed at +3000. Sato won the Indy 500 in 2017 and 2020 while Castroneves won in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021. He'll have a chance to become the first driver in history with five wins at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Bet on the 2026 Indianapolis 500 now at FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

2026 Indy 500 odds

Driver Odds Alex Palou +250 Pato O'Ward +650 Conor Daly +750 David Malukas +800 Alexander Rossi +900 Josef Newgarden +1000 Felix Rosenqvist +1200 Santino Ferrucci +1200 Scott McLaughlin +1200 Scott Dixon +2200 Takuma Sato +3000 Helio Castroneves +3000 Christian Rasmussen +3000 Kyle Kirkwood +3500 Christian Lundgaard +4000 Marcus Ericsson +4000 Rinus Veekay +4000 Will Power +4000 Caio Collet +5000 Kyffin Simpson +5000 Ryan Hunter-Reay +6000 Marcus Armstrong +6000 Graham Rahal +8000 Ed Carpenter +8000 Romain Grosjean +10000 Nolan Siegel +10000 Dennis Hauger +10000 Louis Foster +12500 Jack Harvey +17500 Mick Schumacher +20000 Sting Ray Robb +50000 Katherine Legge +50000

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.