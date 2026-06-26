Best 2026 World Cup betting promos: Receive nearly $6,000 in bonuses at top online betting apps, sportsbooks

The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the 2026 World Cup as a joint venture, and all three nations have qualified for the knockout rounds. The Americans won Group D, and the latest 2026 World Cup odds now list the USA at +3000 to win the tournament, while Mexico are +4500 and Canada are +20000.

Meanwhile, France are the favorites at +380 after making the final of the last two World Cups, but you can also bet individual World Cup matches and World Cup props to take advantage of sportsbook promos at sports betting apps like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook. Regardless of who you ultimately back to win the World Cup 2026, be sure to check out the nearly $6,000 in bonuses offered by some of the best sports betting sites. There are also details about how to claim each offer and how to bet on the World Cup below.

New FanDuel users can get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for 7 days:

At DraftKings, new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

By using the latest bet365 bonus code, you get $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $10 wager, win or lose:

World Cup promo codes can help you get the most bang for your buck. The 2026 World Cup continues through July 19, leaving you plenty of time to use the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by nearly $6,000 for World Cup betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5 for 7 days, Get $350 in bonus bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Open an account by providing the requested information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. After you opt in and settle your first $5 wager, $50 in bonus bets will be available. The same offer will be available for seven days, allowing users to receive up to $350 in bonus bets total.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for an account.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of $5 or more with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your $100 instantly.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10 x $100 Bet Match in FanCash OR 100% Profit Boost Token for 5 days

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 allows new users to get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days or a 100+ profit boost token for five days. Users receive their stake, up to $100, back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out the necessary information When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN26 Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $10 and claim the eligible promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of at least $10.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock in up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. Users must deposit at least $10. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers with 100% profit boosts.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of $10 or more. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts. This represents a maximum winnings of $2,500.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $150 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, regardless of whether the bet wins. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Sports fans looking to get bonus bets can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name and payment details. Make a $5+ bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet slips. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire seven days after they are issued.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more, depending on the book. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.