Best anytime touchdown bets for Chiefs vs. Broncos in Week 10

Long-time rivals meet for a must-see matchup on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos visit GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle between AFC West foes. Kansas City is the NFL’s only unbeaten team with an 8-0 record that includes a 4-0 mark at home. Denver is 5-4 overall and 3-2 on the road this season, responding well after a shaky 0-2 start to the campaign.

Kansas City is the current betting favorite with +400 odds to win the Super Bowl, while Denver is at +12500 in the Super Bowl futures market. For this head-to-head matchup, the Chiefs are listed as 7.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 42 points.

In this article, we will focus on some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets available for this matchup. As a gentle reminder, these odds and figures are always subject to change, so the recommendation is to examine the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing wagers.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (+320, FanDuel)

Denver’s passing game is not necessarily its strength overall, but Courtland Sutton is a big-time weapon, with FanDuel Sportsbook posting the best current value. He is the clear No. 1 target for Bo Nix, commanding 68 targets already this season. That includes 21 targets in the last two games and five different games with at least nine targets in 2024.

Sutton’s targets also come in valuable positions. In fact, he is currently tied for the second-most red zone targets (13) in the NFL this season. Kansas City’s defense is potent, helping to explain the current price on Sutton. However, his current number of touchdowns (two) this season vastly underperforms the expected value of his targets, and Sutton is due for positive regression that could arrive in this matchup.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (-140, FanDuel)

The Broncos have been quite stingy defensively this season, making it slightly tricky to unearth the best value on a member of the Chiefs to score this week. Hunt is the most favorable position on the board, combining recent production with opportunity and matchup advantages. Denver has given up eight total touchdowns to running backs in nine games this season, paving the way for productivity, and Hunt has been a bell cow for the Chiefs since they signed him after the injury to Isiah Pacheco.

Hunt has scored in four straight games, netting five touchdowns overall in that span. He is a physical runner that Kansas City trusts near the goal line, and Hunt also has at least 60 total yards in all four of those games. Some might be scared off from his current price, but it remains a value based on his production this season as a Chief.

Broncos TE Adam Trautman (+900, FanDuel)

This is the bet with the longest odds in this market, and that makes sense given Trautman’s overall usage this season. He only had seven catches in nine games, including three games in which he did not even touch the ball. However, this is a favorable spot for Trautman, who is also a big, physical target at 6’5 and 253 pounds.