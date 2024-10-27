Best anytime touchdown bets for Cowboys vs. 49ers in Week 8

Who on Dallas and San Francisco is most likely to score in this Sunday night matchup?

Who on Dallas and San Francisco is most likely to score in this Sunday night matchup?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The defending NFC East champion and the defending NFC champion are nowhere near the teams they were last season. The Cowboys, at 3-3, spent their bye week with extra time to mull over a 47-9 drubbing at home from the Detroit Lions.

Dallas will be without linebacker Micah Parsons for the third straight game to support a defense that is suffering without him. Dak Prescott, meanwhile, is ranked 23rd in QBR and his yardage (1,602) and touchdown pass totals (eight) are mediocre at best.

The 49ers are also looking for a rebound. San Francisco has key injuries all around – including Brandon Aiyuk done for the year. Without some of his best pass catchers, Brock Purdy has lost consistency. He struggled in a home loss to the Cardinals, followed that up with an excellent outing in a convincing win in Seattle, and then threw three interceptions and completed under 55 percent of his passes as the Niners were defeated by Kansas City to fall under .500 at 3-4.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Despite that, the 49ers are still given +1000 odds at Caesars Sportsbook to return to win the Super Bowl and +140 to repeat as NFC West champions. Dallas’ odds to reach the playoffs are +175 on FanDuel and +450 to win the NFC East. On Sunday night, San Francisco is a solid home favorite at -4.5 while the over/under is set at 47 total points.

Below is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry. These numbers are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing bets.

CeeDee Lamb (+130, FanDuel)

Last year’s top pass catcher, who finished with 12 touchdowns in 2023, has just two scores and zero 100-yard outings through six games of 2024.

However, the 49ers defense is not what it once was, as San Francisco 20th in the NFL in EPA per play allowed (0.046) since Week 5. San Francisco, too, is among the bottom 10 in yards per reception allowed. They’ve also permitted opponents to score touchdowns on 60.9% of their red zone trips — ranking 23rd in the league entering Week 8. If Lamb is to return to 2023 form, Sunday might be the time.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Despite the lack of TDs, he is the second favorite to score in this game, behind Niners running back Jordan Mason. He has plus odds all around the major sportsbooks, but his FanDuel Sportsbook number is slightly better than what’s on DraftKings or bet365 (+110).

Deebo Samuel (+140, bet365)

As much as Jordan Mason may thrive on a Cowboys defense that’s the NFL’s worst in rush EPA, his return on investment isn’t as good as Samuel, who has proven to deliver big plays.

The 49ers are low on receiver options. That was made all too apparent in Week 7. Samuel lasted only four offensive plays before having to leave early with an illness. His departure was the beginning of a continued depletion San Francisco would face for the remainder of its loss to the Chiefs. Samuel was hospitalized following the Kansas City game but returned to practice quickly and it looks likely that he will suit up.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Like Lamb, Samuel hasn’t been a frequent visitor to the end zone either – just two touchdowns in five games played. But he’s had enough red zone opportunities to believe he’ll get chances. Despite some missed playing time, he’s had 11 targets plus some rush attempts in the red zone, compared to six in six games. If so, he’s a good call to run on a defense that has allowed 10 TDs on the ground this season.

Ricky Pearsall (+220, FanDuel)

Aiyuk’s season-ending ACL/MCL tear has opened up an opportunity for the inspiring rookie wideout. Now that Jauan Jennings will be gone from the lineup on Sunday, Pearsall figures to play a prominent role in the San Francisco offense.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Coming back to action last Sunday following the gunshot wound suffered just before the season, Pearsall secured three of his five targets for 21 yards in the defeat to Kansas City. With the number of injuries surrounding the 49ers, Pearsall is expected to make a second career start this week against a Cowboys team that yields the second-highest red zone efficiency – with 73.7% of opponents who get inside the 20-yard-line wind up scoring points.