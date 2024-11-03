Best anytime touchdown bets for Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 9

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Baltimore Ravens were looking like the best team in the NFL. Then last week they were stunned by the previously 1-6 Cleveland Browns in one of the biggest upsets so far this season. Now they have a chance to rebound against a surprisingly tough Denver Broncos team in Week 9.

After an 0-2 start, the Broncos have won five of their last six games, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix is starting to look more like the player the Broncos thought they were getting when they selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix passed for career highs in both yards (284) and touchdowns (3) last week, while adding a fourth score on the ground. He’ll have a chance to build on that performance this week against a vulnerable Ravens pass defense.

Does that mean the Broncos’ pass catchers could be a good bet to score a touchdown this week? The Ravens are -9.5 favorites against the spread, and the over/under is set at 46.5 total points, which means there should be some offense in this game and the Broncos could be playing from behind.

This article proposes three appealing anytime touchdown prop bets in this Broncos vs. Ravens week 9 matchup. The betting odds included for each pick discussed below were the best odds available at any of the best online sportsbooks at the time of publication, but they are always subject to change.

Courtland Sutton (+250, FanDuel)

As Bo Nix has improved, so have the numbers of his top receiver, wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The seventh-year pro had his best game of the season last week with eight catches (on 11 targets) for 100 yards. Now he gets a chance to build on that with the best matchup a wide receiver could possibly ask for.

Facing the Ravens’ defense could not possibly be a more favorable situation for quarterbacks and their pass catchers. The Ravens have a perfect mix of ingredients that leads to huge numbers through the air for their opponents: a dominant run defense, a porous pass defense, and the second-highest scoring offense in the league that forces teams to keep up with them.

To put some numbers behind that, the Ravens are allowing just 69.9 rushing yards per game on just 3.3 yards per carry. Both marks are tops in the league, and they are also 5th in both DVOA and EPA and 1st in success rate against the run.

Against the pass, they are allowing 291.4 yards per game, which is the most in the league by more than 20 yards. Part of that can be attributed to frequently playing with a lead and facing a high volume of pass attempts (38.5 per game, second most). However, even on a per-play basis, they are allowing the sixth-most net yards per pass attempt. They are also in the bottom eight in DVOA, EPA, and success rate against the pass.

Entering Week 9, no team has allowed more passing touchdowns overall (17) or more touchdowns by wide receivers (13) than the Ravens. That is almost two touchdowns per game just by wide receivers, so the chances of a Broncos wide receiver catching at least one touchdown in this game is extremely high, and Sutton is easily the best choice for an anytime TD bet.

Sutton’s 11 red zone targets this season are nearly three times as many as any other Broncos pass catcher and represent a 32.3% team target share inside the 20. Only three other players in the league have been targeted more frequently in the red zone.

Sutton also has a good chance of hitting paydirt on a big play as well. The Ravens have allowed the most receptions and yards on deep passes this season (20+ air yards) and Sutton has received 47% of his team-leading 58 targets on deep balls.

Despite his high-volume role in the Broncos’ offense, Sutton has only caught two touchdowns this season, which is part of the reason his anytime TD odds are not any higher in such a premium matchup. That is likely to change this week, and with odds as low as +250 at FanDuel, Sutton is the best TD scorer bet in this game.

Bo Nix (+400, FanDuel)

It’s hard to pick another Broncos pass catcher as a TD scorer bet. After Courtland Sutton, it’s almost like throwing darts with options like Troy Franklin, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Devaughn Vele. Not only are those players all hard to trust, but it’s also almost impossible to know which one to pick between the three.

Instead, another possibly counterintuitive way of leaning into the expectations of a heavy passing game for Denver is betting on quarterback Bo Nix to score his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. Certainly, the Ravens’ staunch run defense also applies to defending running quarterbacks. They have allowed the third-fewest rushing yards to opposing QBs, and just one QB rushing touchdown so far this season. They have done that despite facing some excellent running QBs, including Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes.

At the same time, more passing downs means more scramble opportunities for QBs, so the potential for a mobile QB like Nix to have a nice game on the ground still exists. Nix has been surprisingly effective as a runner in his rookie season, averaging 32.4 yards per game on 5.0 yards per carry. Those marks are seventh and third, respectively, among quarterbacks. Nix also has the fifth-most red zone carries (12) and tied for the third-most touchdowns (4) among quarterbacks.

Nix has the most non-passing touchdowns on the Broncos, yet at least two Broncos have shorter odds to find the end zone than he does. At +400, he is another good TD scorer bet this week.

Mark Andrews (+210, bet365)

On the Ravens side of this matchup, Derrick Henry is by far the most likely player to score a touchdown, which is reflected by his best odds being -205 at Caesars. Henry has scored in every game this season and leads the league in rushing attempts inside the 5-yard line (12). Still, it’s unlikely he will go an entire season with a touchdown in every game (though it’s not impossible!), and -205 odds make that bet not worth the potential return.

Instead, let’s look at another player with a little TD streak of his own. After a slow start to the season, Mark Andrews has been excellent over the last few weeks. He has scored in three consecutive games and has four touchdowns in those three games. He also has explosive catches of 20+ yards in three of his last four games.

At one point this season, it seemed like Isaiah Likely could be taking the mantle from Andrews as the Ravens’ No. 1 tight end. It turns out that narrative was probably premature given Andrews’ recent production. Likely still leads the Ravens in red zone targets with 10, but Andrews is second with seven and he has caught more of his targets (6) than Likely (5) and converted more of them for touchdowns. Andrews also has done all of that in the last four weeks.

It’s not an ideal matchup for Andrews, as the Broncos have allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this season and have held the position to the fourth-lowest yards per catch (8.24). Still, Andrews is trending up and now has the second-most touchdowns on the Ravens after Henry.