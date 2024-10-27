Best anytime touchdown bets for Eagles vs. Bengals in Week 8

With an total set around 47.5, points are expected to be scored. Who will reach the endzone?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals are each riding two-game winning streaks into their Week 8 matchup at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium. This is a critical game for both teams, which entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. The winner will have significant momentum as the season nears its halfway point, while the loser will face renewed skepticism about its season outlook.

The Bengals are small home favorites of -2.5 against the spread while the over/under is set at 47.5 total points. For a breakdown of this matchup and a best bet for this game, check out this game preview.

This article focuses on the best anytime touchdown prop bets for this Eagles vs. Bengals matchup. The betting odds provided below were the best odds across all of the best online sportsbooks at the time of publication, but they are subject to change.

Jalen Hurts (+160, bet365)

The biggest mismatch in this game is the red-hot Saquon Barkley against the Bengals’ porous run defense, but there is not much value in betting on Barkley to score a touchdown at his current odds (-177, Caesars). Instead, a better way to exploit the Bengals’ weak run defense with an anytime touchdown bet is focusing on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Part of the Bengals’ struggling run defense is defending mobile quarterbacks. Cincinnati has allowed the most rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks (37.7) and have faced the most rushing attempts per game by QBs (7.71).

Hurts is running the ball 10.5 times per game and averaging 36.3 rushing yards, so it’s fair to expect he should be active with his legs in this matchup. He is especially dangerous on the ground inside the red zone. Thirty percent of his rushing attempts this season have come from inside the 20, and his 19 red zone carries only trails Barkley by three for the team high.

Eight of those carries have come at the goal line on the Eagles’ (in)famous “tush push” play, and Hurts has punched in four of those attempts for touchdowns. He is on pace for his fourth consecutive season with 10+ rushing touchdowns. The Bengals entered Week 8 just 27th in the league in red zone defense, allowing touchdowns on 68.2% of opponent red zone trips. The Eagles have the seventh best red zone offense, converting at a 66.7% clip, which is at least partly attributed to the practically unstoppable “tush push.”

Hurts has been so consistent at scoring touchdowns in his career that he is often priced at close to or less than even money (i.e. negative odds) for an anytime touchdown, which makes his +160 odds at bet365 appealing this week. That is the same reason Hurts was one of the best Eagles anytime touchdown bets last week, and that bet cashed at +140, so why not run it back this week?

Jalen Hurts 2+ TDs (+1100, FanDuel) / Jalen Hurts first TD (+1000, BetMGM)

Bettors who want to take a swing on more of a longshot bet can also look at Hurts to score the first TD (+1000, BetMGM) or to score multiple TDs (+1100, FanDuel). Hurts has 13 career games with multiple touchdowns and he has at least four such games in each of his last three seasons. He has done it once so far this season, which was last week against the Giants. He has scored twice in back-to-back games two other times.

The multiple TD bet is preferable to the first TD bet mainly because the Eagles have been awful in the first quarter. They are the only team in the league that has yet to score in the opening frame, and they have gained only one first down on their opening possession all season. But that could also be a reason to like the first TD bet this week. Those first quarter struggles cannot continue indefinitely, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has acknowledged that the team is emphasizing getting off to faster starts. There is at least a decent chance this trend ends this week, and if that’s the case, then the chances of Hurts scoring the game’s first TD go way up.

Any way a bettor wants to approach it, getting some action on Hurts finding the end zone this week is one of the best prop bets in this game.

Chase Brown (+130, bet365)

A fun storyline in this game is identical twin brothers Chase and Sydney Brown facing each other for the first time in the NFL. Chase is a running back for the Bengals, and Sydney is a safety for the Eagles who just made his season debut last week after returning from an ACL injury, just in time to take the same field as his brother this week.

Chase Brown has been slowly taking over as the Bengals’ lead running back, earning the job over veteran Zack Moss. Brown has led the Bengals’ backfield in snaps, rush attempts, and total touches in each of the last three games after Moss led all those categories in the first four weeks.

Brown brings a more explosive element to the Cincinnati offense than Moss does. He has runs of at least 10 yards in six straight, including three runs of 20+ yards. Brown is averaging an excellent 5.0 yards per carry compared to just 3.3 for Moss.

The Eagles are not the easiest matchup for Brown, but they are not the most difficult matchup either. They are 16th in EPA and 12th in success rate against the run this season, but they are allowing 4.7 yards per carry, just 25th in the league.

Brown was a popular sleeper pick in fantasy football drafts this year because of the possibility that he could eventually take over the Bengals backfield, and once he does he has the talent to pop as an above-average NFL running back in one of the best offenses in the league. With his recent workload and production, he is trending toward that potential breakout game. What better week for that to happen than the week he faces his twin brother?

There are several interesting ways to bet on Brown having a big game. For example, bettors could pick Brown to have his first career 100-yard rushing game this week, which is priced at +950 at DraftKings. But one of the best ways to get some action on Brown is just by betting on him to find the end zone. He is second on the Bengals in touchdowns with four already this season, and he has the most red zone touches on the team (4) over the last three games.