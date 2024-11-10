Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The next chapter of one of the NFL’s biggest rivalries will be written this Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) visit the Dallas Cowboys (3-5). With Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott landing on injured reserve this week, backup Cooper Rush will be under center. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also was on the injury report but has been cleared to play

Considering they are on a three-game winning streak and the Cowboys have struggled, the Eagles would have been favorites in this game even if Prescott was healthy. But with Prescott out, they are strong -7 favorites against the spread, while the over/under is set between 42.5-43.5 total points at the best online sportsbooks.

This article will focus on the best anytime TD prop bets in this game, including the best betting odds from across the market at the time of publication.

Jalen Hurts (+110, bet365)

Once again, Jalen Hurts has anytime TD odds priced at better than even money, and that again makes him the best Eagles anytime TD bet this week. Saquon Barkley’s odds are too short to bet (-175 at bet365), and with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith healthy, it negates the value of each. That leaves Hurts as the clear top choice on the Eagles.

Hurts has scored rushing touchdowns in three straight games and in five of his eight outings this season. His eight total TDs are tied for third-most in the league (along with Barkley and two others), and his 28 red-zone rushing attempts are tied for the sixth-most (also with Barkley). So why are Barkley’s odds at -175 and Hurts’ odds at +110? Is it just because Barkley is a running back and Hurts is a quarterback? That doesn’t make much sense.

Hurts has been incredibly consistent throughout his career when it comes to getting in the end zone on the ground. He has scored rushing touchdowns in 33 of his 60 games (55%) over the last four seasons (including this one). His +110 odds to punch one in this week imply a 47.6% probability. The actual probability may not be as high as 55%, but it’s probably closer to that than to 47.6%.

The Cowboys have given up three rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season, tied for the third-most in the league. Their red-zone defense is dead last in the league, allowing TDs on 76.9% of their opponents’ red-zone possessions. They are 31st in rushing touchdowns allowed (13), 30th in rushing yards allowed per game (147.8) and 29th or worse in DVOA, EPA and success rate against the run.

The Eagles are the most run-heavy team in the league, and that should continue this week. In a favorable matchup where it is a touchdown favorite, expect Philadelphia to run all over the Cowboys with both Hurts and Barkley. But with more valuable odds, Hurts is the one on which to bet to score an anytime TD.

Kenneth Gainwell (+650, FanDuel)

This one is a bit more of a longshot, but it leans into the expectation that the Eagles will be run-heavy in this game and are expected to win comfortably. If it ends up having a big lead in the second half, there is a very good chance Philadelphia will want to give Barkley some rest and provide backup Kenneth Gainwell with more carries.

That is especially true considering the Eagles have a short week before a crucial Thursday Night Football matchup with the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders. Giving Barkley a lighter workload and getting him some extra rest would be very beneficial under those circumstances, which means Gainwell could have more opportunities in the second half. There is nothing like a garbage-time touchdown to cash a bet with +650 odds, which can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Eagles have liked using Gainwell in the red zone in the past. That has changed a bit since Barkley got to town, but Gainwell still has a respectable nine red-zone carries this season and is averaging a very solid 4.7 yards per carry on those attempts. Last season, Gainwell got 38% of the Eagles’ running back carries inside the red zone and scored two touchdowns on his 24 rushes.

Considering the hesitation with betting on Barkley, Brown and Smith, this week is a good time to throw a dart on Gainwell scoring his first touchdown of the season. The matchup and potential game script make that bet a nice value.

CeeDee Lamb (+195, FanDuel)

With Prescott out, it’s tough to say what the Cowboys’ offense will look like with Rush under center. One thing that should be a safe assumption is that Lamb will continue to be the alpha dog of the offense.

Rush has started six games for the Cowboys in the last three seasons and performed well for a backup. He averaged 213.5 passing yards and made seven touchdown tosses in those starts. Two of those TDs went to Lamb, who averaged 6.2 catches on 9.5 targets for 82.0 yards per game when Rush was the starting quarterback. Those may not be mind-blowing numbers, especially for Lamb, but they are more than enough to provide some confidence that Rush at least can get the ball to Lamb when necessary.

This could be a difficult matchup for Lamb, as the Eagles’ defense has been excellent over the last four weeks. Since returning from its bye, Philadelphia has been third in EPA and first in success rate overall, and it has ranked in the top two in both categories against the pass. The team has allowed no more than 113 total yards to opposing wide receivers in any of those games and permitted just one WR touchdown over that span. Rookie corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have been excellent, and both are in the top five in the NFL futures odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Still, Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and one of the only legitimate weapons the Cowboys have on offense. Dallas cannot run the ball, and the Eagles’ defense has been even better against the run. If the Cowboys are playing from behind, that also should lead to more passing volume and create more opportunities for Lamb to find the end zone.