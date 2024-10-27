Best anytime touchdown bets for Ravens vs. Browns in Week 8

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Baltimore has emerged as an AFC elite again. The Ravens dropped their first two games, but since then have won five straight, led by the best total offense in the NFL. Lamar Jackson is offering up another MVP case, while Derrick Henry has been dominant carrying the ball. Both showcased their skills last Monday night in Tampa Bay, with Jackson throwing for 281 yards and five passing TDs while Henry rushed for 169 to close in on 1,000 for the season.

While the Ravens offense is clicking in all areas, having scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games, the Browns are a complete mess at 1-6, and haven’t scored more than 18 points in any contest. The situation was already dire prior to last Sunday’s home outing against Cincinnati. Then quarterback Deshaun Watson, in the midst of a disastrous year, went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. Now, Jameis Winston gets the call behind center. Whether or not he can improve the league’s worst total offense is unclear, but it’s a large hole to climb out of as the Browns are well back of Baltimore in the division race.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The Ravens remain the favorite to take the AFC North at -370 at FanDuel Sportsbook and are +280 to reach the Super Bowl.

Cleveland is now +3000 to reach the playoffs at Caesars and as far as winning the division, the Browns are the longest shot to win at +25000. On Sunday, the Ravens are a solid road favorite at -8.5 while the over/under is set at 45.5 total points.

Below is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this matchup between the Ravens and Browns. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry. These numbers are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing bets.

Lamar Jackson (+145, BetMGM)

Jackson’s ability to run is always a weapon. It would seem he’s had less reason to unleash it thanks to open receivers around him and high-caliber running back behind him. But, in fact, he’s compiled 455 yards on the ground compared to 363 through seven games last year. However, by this point in the 2023 season, he had five touchdowns.

The Browns proved they couldn’t do much to stop Jayden Daniels, who ran for 82 yards three weeks ago. Trevor Lawrence even managed to get 45 on only two carries in Week 2.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

While Henry is an easy go-to for a touchdown, hence the -250 odds to score at BetMGM, Jackson is more due for positive TD regression. The Ravens offense is clicking in such a way that a focus on Henry or one of their receivers might open up room for No. 8 to at least get his third TD of the year.

Nick Chubb (+170, BetMGM)

For all the negative feelings surrounding the Browns in their rough start, Chubb has been an inspirational story. He returned to action last week against Cincinnati after suffering a gruesome knee injury early last season and scored a one-yard touchdown.

The change at quarterback could signal more of a focus on Chubb to carry the load and the seventh-year running back will have more time to get acclimated after a long absence. Prior to going down in 2023, Chubb had averaged 6.1 yards per carry and, for his career, he went at a rate of more than five per attempt.

Baltimore boasts the best run defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed. And while that might give reason to focus on one of Cleveland’s pass receivers, it’s hard to determine who Winston will hone in on most. Jerry Jeudy’s target share went down to 7.7% last week, even as Amari Cooper departed for Buffalo. Instead of taking a shot on a Cleveland wideout, it makes more sense to assume the Browns will rely on Chubb.

Rashod Bateman (+330, FanDuel)

The Browns are in the top half of the league in terms of yards allowed per game. However, just one team has allowed more plays of 40 yards or greater. Jackson connected with Bateman four times last Monday night in Tampa, totaling 121 yards. The longest was a 59 yarder. Another went for 49 yards and finished in the end zone for one of many Baltimore scores.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Based on consensus odds, Bateman is the fourth favorite among Baltimore receiving options to get a touchdown – behind Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. The injury concern surrounding Flowers (who is expected to suit up on Sunday) should at least allow Bateman a more prominent role Sunday and, therefore, chances to score.

The fourth-year receiver is making his biggest impact yet on the Baltimore offense. Over the past three weeks, he’s had 12 catches for 250 yards and two TDs on 16 total targets.

David Njoku (+320, FanDuel)

The difficulty in determining a wide receiver to score for the Browns gives extra reason to look at the veteran tight end. As Cleveland played its first game minus Cooper, Njoku saw 27% of the targets (14) and made 10 catches for 76 yards.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

It could be a similar output against Baltimore. He’ll be facing a Ravens defense that has allowed more catches and receiving yards to opposing tight ends than any other team. Plus, only two other teams have thrown the ball more on them. The result has been 2,159 yards. No team has given up more through the air.