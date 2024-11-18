Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The final game of NFL Week 11 pits cross-state rivals against each other on Monday evening. AT&T Stadium hosts a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans in Arlington, with the Cowboys looking for their first home win of the season. Dallas is 0-4 in Arlington, including a 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. The Cowboys are 3-6 overall and aiming to stop a four-game losing streak.

The Texans are also scuffling lately, losing back-to-back games to the New York Jets and Detroit Lions by 11 combined points. Houston is 6-4 this season, including a 2-3 mark in road games. This is also the seventh all-time matchup between the two franchises, with the Cowboys winning the most recent matchup at home in 2022.

Houston enters Monday’s game with +2500 odds at BetMGM to win the Super Bowl, while Dallas is listed at +100000 in the Super Bowl futures market after the team’s recent struggles. For this head-to-head battle, the Texans are listed as 7-point favorites at BetMGM, with the over/under set at 41 points.

This space will put the spotlight on some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets available for this matchup. As a key reminder, these odds and figures are always subject to change, and it is recommended that readers survey all of the odds at the best online sportsbooks before placing wagers.

Texans RB Joe Mixon (-170, DraftKings)

Joe Mixon has been one of the most consistent touchdown scorers in the NFL in 2024. He missed three games earlier this season, but Mixon still ranks in the top eight of the league with eight touchdowns. He has scored in six of his seven appearances on the field this season, including each of the last five, and the only game in which Mixon did not find the end zone was the game in which he suffered an injury.

He is not the most efficient rusher in the league, but Mixon has 24 touches or more in four consecutive games. He also has five games this season with at least 24 carries, and Mixon should have chances to score against Dallas. Houston is heavily favored to win the game, which could lead to a positive game script for the running game, and Dallas has struggled to stop the run in 2024. The Cowboys have allowed more than 150 yards and 1.2 touchdowns per game to opposing running backs this season, and Mixon should have success on Monday.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (+220, FanDuel)

The Cowboys’ passing game has cratered in recent weeks. Dallas was already scuffling a bit before Dak Prescott’s injury, but things have spiraled with Cooper Rush at the helm. As such, this is the longest price available for Lamb to score a touchdown this season. That is an appropriate shift when accounting for the infrastructure in Dallas, but Lamb remains one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. While Lamb (back) was a surprise addition to the injury report, there is optimism he will be good to go against Houston.

Only one team (Baltimore) is allowing more touchdowns per game (1.5) to opposing wide receivers than Houston this season. The Texans are stingy on the whole, but Houston does have a vulnerability in that area. Lamb has only four touchdowns this season, but he has garnered double-digit targets in four consecutive games. Lamb also has 25 touchdowns in 43 games over the last three seasons, and he is appealing at the current price offered by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texans TE Dalton Schultz (+350, FanDuel)

The biggest news for Houston’s passing game is the projected return of Nico Collins. He will undoubtedly attract attention in the anytime touchdown market as a result but, at the current price, tight end Dalton Schultz is the best value for the Texans. Dallas has allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends in nine games this season, and the Cowboys are also allowing a league-worst 14.0 yards per reception to tight ends.