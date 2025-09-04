Anytime touchdown scorer bets and parlays have quickly become favorites among NFL bettors, and the anytime TD odds are out at FanDuel Sportsbook for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game. The NFL opener begins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has the shortest odds of any player to score in the game at -195. Barkley scored 15 regular-season touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles and then added five more touchdowns while helping guide the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

However, does that mean that you should be adding Barkley to your anytime touchdown scorer parlays at FanDuel? And who else will be playing that might be worth your consideration for anytime touchdown scorer today as a rusher or receiver? Before locking in your best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Cowboys vs. Eagles at FanDuel, be sure to check out the top anytime TD scorer picks for the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Eagles vs. Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4 (odds subject to change):

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer (-195)

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+150)

Jalen Tolbert anytime touchdown scorer (+500)

Combining the model's three picks into an anytime touchdown scorer parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +1938 (risk $100 to win $1938).

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer (-195, FanDuel)



Barkley has suited up 20 times since signing with the Eagles last offseason and scored 20 times. That includes two touchdowns in Philadelphia's Week 17 win over Dallas, which was one of eight multi-touchdown games on the season (two touchdowns or more is also priced at +295). He was held without a touchdown in a Week 9 matchup with the Cowboys, but he only played 35 snaps and finished with a season-low 15 touches because the Eagles had to make a four-day turnaround to play the Commanders in Week 10. The model is predicting that he scores 0.84 touchdowns on average to make Barkley one of the game's top anytime touchdown scorer wagers.

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+150, FanDuel)



Brown earned second-team All-Pro honors for the third season in a row despite missing four games in 2024, catching 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 outings. Then he added two more touchdown catches in the postseason despite Philadelphia winning three of four games by multiple possessions and leaning heavily on the rushing attack. He shreds man coverage and is one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL after the catch. Brown scores 0.70 touchdowns average in model simulations, making him an exceptional value at this price.

Jalen Tolbert anytime touchdown scorer (+500, FanDuel)



With so many well-established offensive threats in this matchup, finding a deep value play is a bit of a challenge but Tolbert is an intriguing option after catching seven touchdowns in 2024 to lead the team. The offseason addition of George Pickens might have blocked his path to becoming a household name as the No. 2 receiver in Dallas, yet he's still a noteworthy red-zone threat. He was targeted 13 times inside the 20-yard line and seven of his eight catches went for scores. The model actually predicts that he's more likely to score a touchdown than Pickens (0.32 to 0.31) and these odds imply a 16.7% chance of scoring.