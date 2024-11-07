Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Bengals vs. Ravens

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

One of the most exciting NFL games scheduled in Week 10 is the first one on the slate. The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday evening for a highly anticipated battle between AFC North rivals. M&T Bank Stadium hosts the proceedings in Baltimore, and it is a rematch of a Week 5 matchup in which the Ravens prevailed by a final score of 41-38 in overtime.

The Ravens are 6-3 overall this season, winning six of the last seven games after an 0-2 start. Baltimore is 3-1 in its home stadium, while Cincinnati is also 3-1 on the road. The Bengals are just 4-5 after a tumble out of the gate in 2024, but Cincinnati has won three of the last four contests.

Cincinnati now faces lofty consensus odds of +4000 to win the Super Bowl, while Baltimore is at +650 in the Super Bowl futures market. For the Week 10 game, the Ravens are 6-point favorites in the market, with the over/under set at 52.5 points.

Here, we will center on some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this game. As a reminder, these odds and figures are always subject to change, so it is recommended to check out the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing wagers.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (+160, DraftKings)

Notably, this price is on Jackson to find the end zone as a rusher, not a passer, but it is an appealing opportunity. Even with his teammate, star running back Derrick Henry, comfortably leading the NFL with 1,052 rushing yards, Jackson sits atop the list among quarterbacks, rushing for 505 yards on 84 carries this season. While Jackson has only two touchdowns on the ground in 2024, this matchup is favorable.

Cincinnati has allowed four rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season, tied for the most in the NFL. The Bengals are also allowing the most rushing yards (33.7 per game) to quarterbacks in the NFL, and Cincinnati’s defense has trouble tracking mobile signal-callers. Jackson isn’t the QB sneak threat of other top-tier rushing quarterbacks, but he can find the end zone from any distance given the electricity of his running style.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (-125, FanDuel)

Chase leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns (seven) this season, so it should not be a surprise to see him listed here. He has scored in five of Cincinnati’s nine games in 2024, and Chase is the rare combination of a player who can beat opponents for long touchdowns while also commanding a high volume of short-area targets. Chase ranks in the top five among wide receivers with 12 red zone targets this season, and he has a whopping 22 targets overall in the last two weeks. He is the clear top option for Joe Burrow through the air.

Furthermore, Baltimore’s passing defense has struggled more than usual this season. The Ravens have allowed the most passing yards (280.9 per game) and the third-most passing touchdowns (18) in the NFL this season. 13 of those passing touchdowns went to wide receivers, and Chase is one of the best that the Ravens will see in 2024. He scored twice in the first matchup a month ago.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (+220, FanDuel)

The most likely player to score a touchdown for the Ravens is Henry, as evidenced by his current market price. Henry is as high as -450 at some sportsbooks to find the end zone and, even when shopping around, the betting value is not there to invest in him. However, there are other avenues to explore, and Mark Andrews is an appealing pick to score.