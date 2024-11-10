Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Bills vs. Colts

Who is a good anytime touchdown scorer option for Buffalo with Keon Coleman out and Amari Cooper banged up?

WHO Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts WHEN Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1pm ET WHERE Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN HOW CBS

The 4-5 Indianapolis Colts host the 7-2 Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 10, with betting sites making Buffalo a consensus 4-point favorite and Indianapolis around +175 on the money line to pull off an upset win. At the time of writing, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering Bills -3.5. The total across sportsbooks sits at a middling 46.5, making a few anytime touchdown bets justifiable in this AFC clash.

Both teams are hurting at wide receiver. For Indianapolis, top wideout Michael Pittman (back/finger) is out. For Buffalo, rookie standout Keon Coleman (wrist) will miss the game, while the recently acquired Amari Cooper (wrist) is questionable.

Converting the spread and over/under into point total for each team yields a final score projection of Bills 25.25 – Colts 21.25. If you believe the market is efficient (and NFL betting markets traditionally are the most efficient of any North American sport by kickoff), Buffalo is the more attractive option in this matchup to score more points and potentially cash more anytime touchdown bets.

Below are two anytime touchdown picks, one for each team, including a sleeper longshot, with the statistics backing up those bets. One of the easiest sports betting strategies is to shop for odds that will yield the largest potential payout at sportsbooks in your state. That maximizes chances of long-term profitability.

Mack Hollins (+425, DraftKings)

With the injuries at wide receiver for Buffalo that have ruled Coleman out and rendered Cooper questionable, digging deep to discern which receivers left on the depth chart will play the most snaps could prove profitable. Cooper missed last week’s game and logged three limited participations on this week’s injury report.

In Cooper’s absence last week, Mack Hollins played 68% of snaps and turned five targets into five receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. Hollins also is one off the team lead for targets inside the 10-yard line and only a couple behind Coleman in red-zone targets. In scoring range, quarterback Josh Allen has trusted Hollins. Believe it or not, Hollins leads Buffalo with three TD receptions in the red zone.

Half the battle in handicapping anytime touchdown bets with multiple injuries on the depth chart is projecting which backups actually will see the field. Hollins is trusted for his run-blocking and played more than half of the snaps in all but one game this season.

Hollins is +425 at DraftKings but shorter than +300 on other betting apps. That DK price is more than double other pass catchers in this offense, despite Buffalo not having a clear top passing-game option near the goal line all season. Leaning into variance at the longer odds makes sense.

The matchup is strong, too. The Colts’ pass defense has been below average in advanced metrics all season, running mostly soft zone-coverage schemes. It has surrendered the sixth-most targets to wide receivers in the red zone.

Jonathan Taylor (-138, bet365)

It’s the obvious choice for Colts anytime touchdown bets, but probably the right one. Buffalo’s defense is built to stop the pass, with strong pass rushers and some of the best cover corners in the NFL. However, the Bills also have been gashed on the ground a few times this season. Miami ran 31 times for 149 yards last week. In Week 4, Baltimore ran wild for 271 yards on 34 attempts. The Jets also ran for 5.8 yards per carry in Week 6.

The Colts’ offensive line will be without Ryan Kelly (IR, knee), but there should be enough blocking to spring Taylor into the end zone this week.

