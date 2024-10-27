Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Chiefs vs Raiders

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s hard to find two teams at more opposite ends of the spectrum. The Chiefs are the NFL’s lone unbeaten at 6-0. Their quest for a third straight Lombardi Trophy is well on track. Patrick Mahomes has been far from his best – with six touchdowns to eight interceptions and the 17th-most passing yards – but he hasn’t needed to be. Kansas City ranks in the top 10 in total defense and is fourth in rushing yardage allowed per game. To fortify a passing attack that’s lost several key pieces, the Chiefs acquired DeAndre Hopkins from Tennessee. Kansas City hasn’t been beaten since last Christmas – a defeat that came at home to Las Vegas.

In the last month, the 2-5 Raiders dealt away Davante Adams, have had to handle trade rumors surrounding defensive end Maxx Crosby, and have lost three straight – including a pair of defeats by two scores or more. Las Vegas’ hopes of catching Kansas City seem impossible and the prospects of the postseason seem only slightly better. The latest drama is at quarterback. Aidan O’Connell is out with a broken thumb, meaning it’s Gardner Minshew – who began the season as the starting QB before being benched – taking the reins back with a tall task in front of him.

Kansas City is the clear favorite to reclaim the AFC West crown at -5000 on DraftKings and +400 to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Las Vegas is +2000 on BetRivers to make the playoffs and +25000 to take the division. On Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, the Chiefs are a heavy road favorite at -9.5 while the over/under is set at 41.5 total points.

Below is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry. These numbers are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing any bets.

Kareem Hunt (-125, bet365)

Numerous injuries prompted the Chiefs to sign Hunt off the free agent market on September 17. All he’s done over three games and two starts is score three touchdowns and tally nearly 250 yards on the ground.

Kansas City has the personnel – especially on the offensive line – that allows players such as Hunt to thrive. The Chiefs have attempted the 13th most rushes in the league with a rather low yards per carry average (4.1). However, they are up against a Raiders team that has allowed a running back to score in six of the first seven games. Vegas has also given up the eight-most rushing touchdowns (six) and rushing yards (107.4) to opposing running backs while yielding 4.8 yards per attempt to any ball carrier.

With the Chiefs favored by double digits and the likelihood of a Raider victory low, this should give Hunt a large workload and the increased possibility of him being involved near the end zone.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Brock Bowers (+265, Caesars)

In the post-Davante Adams era, the Raiders have seen their rookie tight end emerge as a primary target. Over the season’s first four weeks, Bowers didn’t see a single red-zone look and only 24 total targets. That’s all changed now without Adams in the fold. Even though he’s only scored once, Bowers appears to be a focal point of the Las Vegas offense going forward.

Bowers has seen 10 or more targets in three consecutive games – including 14 last Sunday against the Rams. He ended up with 93 receiving yards, four fewer than his personal-best 97 two weeks earlier. With 47 catches for the season, he’s established the rookie tight end record for receptions through seven weeks (once set by Sam LaPorta last year) and is on pace for the year-long mark.

There’s a pretty decent disparity between what Caesars offers and the +190 odds on DraftKings.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Noah Gray (+470, Caesars)

Some may not even consider him to be the most likely tight end on the Chiefs to score this Sunday. Travis Kelce has been more substantially involved in the offense over the past month than we was to start the season (12 targets over his first three games, 24 overhis last three), but so has Gray.

On Sunday against San Francisco, he gained 66 yards on four catches while playing a season-high 51 snaps. The two prior games versus New Orleans and the Los Angeles Chargers, he combined to make six grabs for 69 yards. This, after getting five targets and four catches for 50 yards over the first three contests combined.

If there is any strength associated with the Raiders, it’s their secondary. That would mean guys like Xavier Worthy (+220 on FanDue) and Justin Watson (+450 on FanDuel) may not be the best value choices. Gray has relatively longer odds across most sportsbooks, but FanDuel is close at +460. Without Rashee Rice, he becomes a viable option in the middle of the field.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Tre Tucker (+370, DraftKings)

The Raiders’ wide receiver situation is in flux. Adams is gone and Jakobi Meyers missed practice on Thursday. Whether or not he can go, or if he does and isn’t fully healthy, Tucker moves up on the priority list as the club’s healthiest wideout to build on an eight-target showing versus the Rams.

There isn’t really a great scenario when facing the Chiefs defense. They allow the second-fewest rushing yards, the third-fewest yards per carry, and have permitted just four touchdowns. Alexander Mattison would otherwise be a great choice at +210 on bet365, but it’s hard to rely on someone out of the backfield versus Kansas City. Tucker doesn’t have prolific stats – 21 catches and 226 yards – but it’s determining the relatively better TD probability whether it comes through the air or on the ground.

Tucker was targeted nine times with Minchew running the offense – tallying 96 yards on seven catches and getting his lone receiving touchdown of the season. With Minchew back in, perhaps this connection can return and Tucker can get back into the end zone.