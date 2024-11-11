Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Dolphins vs. Rams in Week 10

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

SoFi Stadium hosts a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins in Week 10. The battle is set for primetime on Monday Night Football, with the Rams seeking a fourth straight win. Los Angeles has racked up three straight victories in conjunction with an improvement in roster health, and the Rams are now 4-4 overall and 3-1 at home. Miami is struggling at the moment, entering this matchup on a three-game losing streak and with an overall record of 2-6 in 2024.

Miami entered Week 10 with +15000 consensus odds to win the Super Bowl, while Los Angeles is at +5000 in the Super Bowl futures market. In this game, the Rams are listed as 2.5-point favorites at BetMGM, with the over/under set at 49 points.

Below is a breakdown some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets available for this game. Notably, these odds and figures are always subject to change, so the recommendation is to examine the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing wagers.

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (+220, FanDuel)

Miami has a two-headed monster in the backfield, with De’Von Achane providing an explosive element and Mostert bringing quite a bit of reliability. Achane scored twice a week ago, and he is more than capable of scoring again. However, Mostert is the better value at this price at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mostert’s usage has been encouraging in recent weeks. That includes four straight games with at least 10 touches, and Mostert is only a few months removed from a 21-touchdown explosion in 2023.

Rams RB Kyren Williams (-210, FanDuel)

Using current market odds, Williams is the player most likely to score in this game. That may scare some handicappers away from a number like this, but Williams is a strong value in this situation. FanDuel has the best number available on Williams, who is incredibly adept at finding the end zone and also facing favorable matchup circumstances.

Williams is coming off a Week 9 game in which he did not score, but that was the first time in 2024 that he did not generate a touchdown. In 20 games over the last two seasons, Williams has 25 touchdowns, and there is no doubt that he is the primary option for the Rams in short-yardage situations when the goal line is in view. In addition, the Dolphins are allowing 1.6 touchdowns per game to opposing running backs, and Williams can take full advantage of Miami’s shortcomings in that area.

Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. (+400, BetRivers)

There is real uncertainty with Tyreek Hill’s status for Week 10. He is listed as questionable and is reportedly a game-time decision with a wrist issue that kept him out of practice. If Hill does not play, this angle will be even better, but Beckham Jr. is also a value at the current price even if Hill is in the lineup.

Beckham Jr. has been a non-factor for most of the season, but he did see an uptick with three catches a week ago. Los Angeles also has well-documented issues in passing defense this season. The Rams entered Week 10 in the bottom third of the NFL in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns allowed, and Los Angeles is giving up 1.4 touchdowns per game to opposing wide receivers.