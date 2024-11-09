Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Giants vs Panthers

One player from each side of this game who may present an aytime touchdown value in the odds in Munich

WHO New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers WHEN Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 9:30am ET WHERE Allianz Arena | Munich, Germany HOW NFL Network

Munich hosted two of the NFL’s premier offenses last year when the Chiefs and Dolphins traveled to Germany. Sorry, our European friends. You get the 2-7 Giants against the 2-7 Panthers this time. Despite identical records, New York is a hefty 6.5-point favorite on the point spread at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Carolina +220 to win the game on the money line. With a low total lined at 40.5, a conservative approach to anytime touchdown bets is prudent.

While this article pinpoints potential anytime touchdown value picks for each team, games with lower totals imply a lower probability of multiple touchdowns being scored. Break down the spread and over/under, and Carolina’s implied team total is just 17 points, while New York’s is 23.5.

Last week, the Giants oddly went with a very run heavy approach, despite trailing in the game. On the season, New York has passed the ball on 59% of plays. Despite the negative game script against Washington, the Giants passed the ball on only 47.5% of plays in Week 9.

Are the Giants just trying to keep Daniel Jones healthy, so they don’t have to pay a $23 million injury guarantee in the offseason? And before you claim the G-Men are tanking, some Giants fans might argue letting Danny Dimes throw as few times as possible probably gives them a better chance to win games. At 2-7, back-up QB Drew Lock can’t be far from getting some playing time.

Jones has also already lost his left tackle Andrew Thomas for the season, yet another reason to be conservative with touchdown bets in this one.

Below are two anytime touchdown picks, one for each team, and the advanced statistics backing up those bets. In NFL betting, shop for the best odds available across the best online sportsbooks. That is one of the easiest strategies to maximize chances of long-term profitability in sports betting.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Giants spread -6.5 (-104) -6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Panthers spread +6.5 (-118) +6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Giants money line -270 -285 -285 Panthers money line +220 +230 +228 Over Over 40.5 (-108) Over 40.5 (-108) Over 40.5 (-110) Under Under 40.5 (-112) Under 40.5 (-112) Under 40.5 (-110)

Tyrone Tracy (+105, DraftKings)

If the Giants are shifting to a run-heavy approach, then getting the bellcow back in that type of offense on a team that is a 6.5-point favorite at plus money is attractive. Tyrone Tracy is a bellcow? Believe it. The rookie has usurped Devin Singletary as the clear lead back for New York.

Singletary returned from injury in Week 7. In the past three weeks, he has failed to play 40% of snaps in any of those games with touch counts of six, four, and seven. In this sample, Tracy has played 67%, 57%, and 72% of snaps. He’s coming off games with 17 and 22 touches.

The matchup is about as good as it gets, too. Carolina is one of the worst defenses overall in advanced metrics, going from bad to injured and worse. Against the run, Carolina is also bottom three in rush EPA per play allowed and rushing success rate allowed.

This nugget might be pretty stunning to even Giants fans. New York is averaging 0.143 EPA per rush over the past three weeks, No. 1 in the NFL in that span.

Xavier Legette (+360, Caesars)

The strength of the Giants defense is clearly its defensive line, and with a projected negative game script for the Panthers as 6.5-point underdogs, finding a longer price among pass catchers fits the potential game script.

One caveat here: make sure Carolina does not activate Adam Thielen from injured reserve. If Thielen returns, he’s the better option for Panthers anytime touchdown bets having garnered the most targets in this offense when healthy.

If Thielen remains out, Legette should continue to play full time snaps. He’s played more than 60% of snaps in five of his past six games, playing more than 75% in four of those. Legette has found the endzone in four of these games, including back-to-back weeks since Bryce Young became the starting quarterback again.

With Young back, Diontae Johnson traded, and Thielen still on IR, the rookie Legette has 13 targets over the past two weeks and has been given a couple rushing attempts, too.

Legette’s eight red zone targets lead the team, converting half of those into touchdowns.

This is also a Giants defense that does not rank inside the top 20 defending the pass by dropback EPA or success rate.