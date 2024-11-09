Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Steelers vs Commanders

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Washington Commanders will look to stay atop the NFC East when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (1 p.m. ET). Both teams head into Week 10 riding three-game winning streaks.

Washington (7-2) has been arguably the NFL’s biggest surprise, sitting in first place thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, drafted second overall out of LSU, is the consensus betting favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In many ways, Pittsburgh (6-2) has been just as impressive. Led by one of the league’s best defenses, it’s taken a familiar path to the top of the AFC North.

The anytime touchdown scorer market is a popular one for NFL betting. Below, we zero in on a few of our top picks for Pittsburgh vs Washington, including Steelers running back Najee Harris. Touchdown props are available across the industry’s top sportsbooks such as FanDuel, Fanatics and DraftKings.

Steelers RB Najee Harris (-105, FanDuel)

With Russell Wilson at quarterback, Harris has seen two of his biggest workloads of the season. He had 19 carries on Oct. 28 against the New York Giants, six days after logging a season-high 21 totes against the New York Jets. Harris has scored only two touchdowns, but both came within the last three games.

The 242-pound Harris should continue to see most of the Steelers’ short yardage and red zone work, especially without Justin Fields under center. Fields, who ran for five touchdowns in six games as a starter before Wilson returned from a calf injury, is obviously a much bigger rushing threat.

Washington has struggled mightily to defend the run, allowing an average of 143 rushing yards per game. Only three NFL teams have been worse. In that sense, Harris — who is averaging a career-best 4.4 yards per carry — has an opportunity for another productive day.

This pick is obviously a bit chalky, but the possibilities are enticing. FanDuel Sportsbook (among other sites) is offering the best odds for Harris to find the end zone.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (+130, Fanatics)

Sometimes, it pays to roll with the hot hand. In this case, that is Terry McLaurin. The Pro Bowl receiver already has six touchdown grabs, tied with four others for second-most in the NFL. Two of those scores came in last week’s 27-22 win over the Giants.

The volume should continue to be there for McLaurin, especially with Daniels emerging as one of the league’s best young quarterbacks. Notably, McLaurin has been targeted at least six times in seven of the Commanders’ first nine games.

While Pittsburgh ranks second in scoring defense (14.9 points allowed per game), the unit has been susceptible to big plays. In fact, the Steelers are just 21st in the league at defending the pass (219.8 yards allowed per game).

McLaurin is one of the favorites to hit paydirt, and the value is too good to ignore at plus odds. Bettors can get him for +130 at Fanatics Sportsbook, similar to FanDuel.

Steelers Defense/Special Teams (+600, FanDuel)

The Steelers’ defense has been fairly opportunistic, forcing 15 turnovers (tied for fourth-most in NFL) in eight games. While it is still waiting on its first touchdown, Pittsburgh did manage to score on special teams last game: a 73-yard punt return by Calvin Austin III.