Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Vikings vs. Jaguars in Week 10

Who are the most likely candidates to find the end zone in Jacksonville?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With the news that Trevor Lawrence is out this week, the over/under for the Minnesota Vikings-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 10 game has dropped by about 2.5 points at most NFL sportsbooks. But this game still is going to have several touchdowns, so it’s worth exploring who is most likely to score them. Below is a look at some of the recommended anytime touchdown prop bets for this game. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry, but these numbers always are subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing any bets.

Minnesota Defense (+800, FanDuel)

The Vikings’ defense is tied for first in the league with three touchdowns so far this year. Only four teams have more turnovers since the start of last season than the Jaguars, and that’s with Lawrence having started all but one game during that span. Now Jacksonville turns to its backup quarterback.

Minnesota leads the league with 13 interceptions because even experienced quarterbacks have difficulty discerning where the blitzers are coming from in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ complicated schemes. Jaguars backup QB Mac Jones is not the most experienced or accomplished quarterback; expect him to turn over the ball a couple of times, and the Vikings’ odds of returning one of them for a score seem better than the posted odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Evan Engram (+300, bet365)

Traditionally, a backup quarterback will look more frequently to the check-down, and tight ends can benefit. This is even more true for Jones, who has thrown an incredible 33% of his career touchdown passes to tight ends. Evan Engram leads the Jaguars with 30 targets over the last four games (no one else has 20). Expect Jones to look Engram’s way frequently, including at least once in the end zone.

T.J. Hockenson (+295, DraftKings)

The Vikings already have thrown four touchdown passes to tight ends in 2024, despite star tight end T.J. Hockenson not having made his season debut until last week. In Week 9, Hockenson was eased in, only playing on 45% of the team’s offensive snaps. His career offensive snap percentage in Minnesota is above 80%, so expect him to see more action this week.

Only the Carolina Panthers have allowed more touchdowns to opposing tight ends this year than Jacksonville. Longshots like Josh Oliver (+750, FanDuel) or Johnny Mundt (+1400, FanDuel) also are in play, but a more conservative bet is that Hockenson finds the end zone for the first time this season.

Justin Jefferson (-110, BetMGM)

Jefferson scored a touchdown in each of the first four games of the season but has done so just once over the last four games. The last time he went five games with just a single TD was at the beginning of the 2022 season.

He also may be fired up because close friend Ja’Marr Chase went crazy on Thursday night, scoring the 10th-most fantasy points by a wide receiver in NFL history. After Chase’s historic 264-yard game, he edged past Jefferson for the most receiving yards per game this year (98.1 to 97.9). Jefferson needs 100 yards to reclaim the lead, but what he’d really like to do is get back in the end zone to do the Griddy.