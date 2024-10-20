Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Vikings vs Lions

Who are the most likely candidates to find the end zone in this NFC North battle?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Lions were dominant in their win over Dallas in Week 6 – passing for 308 yards, rushing for 184, forcing five turnovers, and recording four sacks in a 47-9 blowout of the Cowboys. However, it came at a severe cost as defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was lost to a season-ending leg injury.

Detroit has won three straight, but is still looking up in the division standings. That’s because the Vikings enter Week 7 as the NFC’s lone unbeaten. Minnesota is coming off a bye week hoping to continue its unexpected start – the latest victory being a 23-17 win over the New York Jets in London. Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,111 yards and 11 TDs against four interceptions. His passer rating of 103.4 ranks seventh among all starting quarterbacks. Meanwhile, the Vikings have held opponents to fewer rushing yards than any other team.

The Lions enter this contest having won four of the last five meetings – including both matchups in 2023. Both teams are +140 on DraftKings and FanDuel to win the NFC North, but Detroit is -360 to make the playoffs while the Vikings are -1000. On Sunday, Minnesota is a slight home favorite at -1.5 across most sportsbooks while the over/under is set at 50.5 total points.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Below is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this divisional matchup. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry. These numbers are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing any bets.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (+150, FanDuel)

Minnesota’s success can be pointed to being strong in all phases. But as good as its defense has been, they can be exploited through the passing game – which gives someone like St. Brown an opening to cash in. The FanDuel number compares well against what’s offered at places like DraftKings, at even odds, and BetMGM, at +125.

Among qualified cornerbacks, Byron Murphy Jr. has seen the second-most targets (48), has allowed the most catches (35), the second-most yards (405), plus 144 yards after the catch and two touchdowns. St. Brown had 19 catches in two games against the Vikings last year with 542 yards in six games.

After being held out of the end zone the first two weeks, St. Brown found the end zone in three straight games. The Vikings are superior in limiting the run game, which should really be apparent if and when the Lions get inside the 20-yard-line. St. Brown has seen nine red zone targets, which leads the team and is tied for the fifth-most in the league.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Justin Jefferson (-120, FanDuel)

There’s good reason why he’s minus odds across all sportsbooks and as high as -175 on bet365. The All-Pro is putting together another elite season. He’s had 26 receptions for 430 yards and four touchdowns – including one that went for 97 yards in Week 2.

It almost doesn’t matter who the opponent is, Jefferson fares well. But he fares particularly well when it’s the Detroit Lions. In eight career games, Jefferson has 1,073 yards receiving. His career average of 97.7 per game is the best in NFL history for any player with more than four seasons in the league.

In two games against the Lions last season, Jefferson had 18 receptions for 333 yards. Jefferson has excelled against the Lions’ man coverage, which they implement more frequently than most teams in the league. He is averaging 6.05 yards per route run against that particular scheme this year.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Jahmyr Gibbs (+135, FanDuel)

Just one touchdown has been scored on the ground this season against Minnesota. But the Lions possess the rushing attack that can break through.

David Montgomery has become one of the league’s most productive running backs with a rushing TD in eight straight regular-season games. His consensus odds to make it nine are -165. Gibbs provides more value at plus odds. Combining rushing and receiving, he’s accounted for more yards than his backfield mate and has scored four times – two coming in a 42-29 victory over Seattle.

In the two meetings with the Vikings last season, as the Lions put up 30 points in each, Gibbs made it to the end zone three times and had a 100-yard performance on December 24. Detroit will need to have a balanced offensive attack in order to disrupt the Viking defense and utilizing Gibbs is a crucial element to doing that.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Jordan Addison (+195, FanDuel)

Minnesota’s ground attack is difficult to predict this week. Aaron Jones tops the team in total yardage with 517. However, a hip injury has put his status for Sunday in doubt, yet his consensus odds to notch at TD are -115. Whether he plays or not, the lead role to the recently-acquired Cam Akers or Ty Chandler.

Figuring out who’ll be carrying the ball for the Vikings is too much of a question. That, combined with the Lions’ strength in limiting the run, might offer more assurance in going with another pass catcher.

Addison has appeared in three games this season and has not had more than eight targets. But the results of last season, in which he registered 911 receiving yards as a rookie, signal he can return to that form. The opportunities for the Vikings to throw the ball better can improve with Hutchinson not being there to provide pressure on the QB.