The Minnesota Vikings just lost their first game of the 2024 NFL season. Their reward is a short week, traveling across the country to face the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The Rams have been inconsistent this year, and were unimpressive in a tough win over the lowly Raiders in Week 7. But star receiver Cooper Kupp returns for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 2, and Thursday night’s game is just about a must-win if the Rams are going to turn their season around and try to return to the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The Vikings are road favorites at -3 across most sportsbooks, and the total is around 48, indicating the expectation of a relatively high-scoring game. But who is going to do the scoring? Below is a look at some of the anytime touchdown prop bets for this game. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry, but these numbers are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking the odds at all of the best NFL sportsbooks before placing any bets.

Kyren Williams (-175, Caesars)

Kyren Williams has played in 18 games over the past two seasons and scored 24 touchdowns during that span, including at least one in nine straight games. So he seems like a lock to find the end zone this week as well, right? Well, prior to last week, the Vikings had only allowed one rushing touchdown the entire season. Part of the reason for that is that the Vikings have jumped out to an early lead in every game this season, flipping the game script against opposing running backs.

The Vikings are favored in this one as well, and if they jump out to an early lead, Williams may be in trouble. The Caesars Sportsbook number of -175 is not particularly juicy, but with the touchdown streak Williams has been on, this bet is definitely worth considering.

Cooper Kupp (+125, FanDuel)

Williams’ teammate, receiver Cooper Kupp, looks like an even smarter bet. The Vikings have given up touchdown receptions to multiple opposing wide receivers in three straight games. With rumors swirling that Cooper Kupp is on the trade market, what better way for the Rams to show off his health and abilities than find him in the end zone on national TV in his first game back from injury?

With fellow star wideout Puka Nacua still injured, expect Kupp to receive a heavy target share (even higher than the 10.3 targets he has averaged in three career games versus the Vikings). For the same reason that game script may not favor Los Angeles’ running game, it may benefit the Rams passing game, and Kupp will surely be Stafford’s first look all over the field, including in the red zone.

Justin Jefferson (-115, DraftKings)

When former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell was hired to be the Vikings head coach in 2022, the first thing Justin Jefferson asked him was whether he could become for the Vikings what Kupp had been for O’Connell’s offense in Los Angeles, where he had just been named the Offensive Player of the Year and the Super Bowl MVP. Well, this is the first matchup between the teams since O’Connell moved to Minnesota, and Jefferson and O’Connell will be eager to show the Rams that the baton has certainly been passed from Kupp to Jefferson for the title of greatest receiver in the game.

The Rams are by far the weakest passing defense the Vikings have faced this year. Each of the Vikings’ first six opponents rank in the top eleven in lowest EPA per pass allowed: The Giants (11th, -0.13), 49ers (9th, -0.16), Texans (3rd, -0.22), Packers (5th, -0.21), Jets (8th, -0.18) and Lions (6th, -0.19). By contrast, Los Angeles is 24th (0.00).