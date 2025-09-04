The Week 1 NFL schedule features 13 games on Sunday, so there are plenty of options for Week 1 anytime touchdown scorer bets to be used to build an NFL parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook. Arizona opens the season with a road game against New Orleans as it tries to start the year on a high note after missing the playoffs last season, and Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the NFL best bets today to score a Week 1 touchdown. The second-year receiver scored eight touchdowns last season, tying the franchise record for a rookie, and he's listed at +150 in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at DraftKings.

To pair with Harrison, Christian McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs are two running backs who are difficult for the opposing team to keep out of the end zone, making them both appealing options for Week 1 NFL player props. You can create an NFL parlay with all three superstars for a huge payday as an anytime touchdown scorer. McCaffrey had 21 total touchdowns in 2023 in his last full season, and Jahmyr Gibbs led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season as viable options for NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Best Week 1 NFL anytime TD prop picks at DraftKings:

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (-140)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-105)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals (+150)

Parlay these anytime TD picks for +736 odds (risk $100 to win $736) at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (-140, DraftKings)

Last year was a season to forget for McCaffrey. Erasing the disappointment of last season can begin with a strong Week 1 showing of the 2025 NFL season, replicating his success of 2023. McCaffrey had 21 total touchdowns in 2023, starting with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 1. McCaffrey scored at least one touchdown in each of the first eight games of that season and in 16 of 19 contests, including the playoffs.

The 49ers open against the Seahawks, and McCaffrey had a two-touchdown performance against Seattle in 2023. Although the second meeting was one of the rare times he didn't score, McCaffrey still dominated with 145 rushing yards. McCaffrey has heard the chatter around him from all the Fantasy football players he disappointed last season, and it'll be no surprise if the 49ers try and get him going early, including near the end zone on Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-105, DraftKings)

Gibbs led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, highlighted by his four touchdowns (three rushing) against the Vikings in the final week of the regular season to help the Lions secure the No. 1 seed. Although the Lions lost their opening postseason game, Gibbs ran for two touchdowns in that contest. He scored at least one touchdown in 14 of 18 games, including the playoffs, and he found the end zone at least once in each of his final six games.

Reports from training camp indicate Gibbs could receive a heavier workload in the Gibbs-David Montgomery split under Lions first-year offensive coordinator John Morton. Gibbs was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and the second running back off the board that draft, and he showcased exactly why last season. The Lions play the Packers, and Gibbs had a touchdown in each meeting against Green Bay last season.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals (+150, DraftKings)

Harrison Jr. is coming off a solid rookie season, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. He scored four of those touchdowns within the first four games of the season, and he was targeted at least five times in all but two games last year. The 22-year-old is facing a New Orleans defense that allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game in 2024, which is one reason why the model has Harrison scoring in 50% of simulations to bring value at these odds.