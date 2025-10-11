We've got an AFC North rivalry game on our hands in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers are coming into this game after a bye in Week 5, while the Browns lost a close game to the Vikings in London. Cleveland has made a move at quarterback, trading Joe Flacco and turning things over to Dillon Gabriel. How will that impact who finds the end zone in this Week 6 matchup?

Here are some anytime touchdown scorer bets we like for Browns vs. Steelers with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Those interested in NFL betting should check out our NFL betting guide for the season.

Top Browns vs. Steelers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jaylen Warren (-115)

Warren is dealing with an injury, so his status is worth monitoring leading up to the game before making this bet. He's only found the end zone once this season, in Week 1 against the Jets. However, this is a great chance for the running back to establish himself as the lead runner in this backfield, even against the best run defense in the NFL. The Steelers should move the ball enough to give Warren some red zone touches, and I like him to find paydirt, provided he's healthy enough to suit up.

Quinshon Judkins (-110)

The Browns were going to use Judkins prominently after deciding not to bring Nick Chubb back in the offseason, but the running back is finally getting into the swing of things after missing most of training camp and summer workouts due to off-field issues. The Steelers have been chewed up on the ground this season, allowing 122 rushing yards per game. Judkins should see plenty of touches, and he's got the talent to house one from anywhere on the field.