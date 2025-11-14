With rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart injured and veteran Russell Wilson looking unreliable, the New York Giants will turn to the mercurial Jameis Winston under center. Having spent much of the season as the team's third-stringer, Winston will now get a shot as the Green Bay Packers visit the Meadowlands. The former top prospect has a cannon for an arm and should help feed New York's receivers, but Winston is also prone to ghastly turnovers. How does his presence impact anytime touchdown scorer prop betting for Week 11's Packers vs. Giants game?

We've locked in our best Packers vs. Giants anytime touchdown scorer bets for Week 11 with odds from FanDuel. You can see a full game forecast for Green Bay vs. New York and other NFL player prop recommendations at SportsLine.

Top Packers vs. Giants anytime touchdown scorer props:

Wan'Dale Robinson (+260)

Packers defense (+750)

Wan'Dale Robinson anytime touchdown (+260)

Most of New York's passing touchdowns have gone to tight end Theo Johnson, who is a fine pick himself. But Robinson should have much more to chew on in the offense now that it's not a rookie or an old QB with a noodle arm taking snaps. If there's one thing Winston can do, it's attack downfield. Robinson, the top wideout in the offense with Malik Nabers out for the season, will likely eat well as long as Winston remains the signal-caller.

Packers defense anytime touchdown (+750)

Now hold on a second. Under normal circumstances, we'd never recommend sprinkling a little something on a defensive touchdown prompt -- our prop widgets don't even have defenses as usable options, even though the sportsbooks offer the props. But Green Bay has one heck of a defense, and Winston is known for gift-wrapping interceptions that make coaches pull their hair out. Packers DC Jeff Hafley has to be salivating. The odds are high on this prop for a reason, but is it really that hard to imagine The Jameis Winston Experience going haywire on Sunday? We've seen this movie before.