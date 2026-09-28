Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with the Philadelphia Eagles heading to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are 2-0 on the season but have escaped in each of their first two games, while the Bears are 1-1 and have a quarterback conundrum. Caleb Williams avoided a major hamstring injury but is out for this week. Tyson Bagent has cleared concussion protocol but is expected to be the backup to Case Keenum. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We're looking at the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Eagles vs. Bears, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. For the latest expert picks and model projections, check out SportsLine. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5 or more:

Eagles vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props

Saquon Barkley (-125)

Eagles D/ST (+650)

Saquon Barkley (-125)

Barkley did have a stinger in Week 2 but practiced all week and has been cleared for this game. The Bears have allowed 122 rushing yards per game this season, which plays right into Philadelphia's hands as the Eagles prefer to play a slower, methodical game. Barkley hasn't been as explosive as his previous seasons but this matchup is the perfect spot for him to break out. The Eagles are without Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts is coming off a two-interception outing, so they may focus on the ground game more with Barkley and Tank Bigsby.

Eagles D/ST (+650)

Keenum has not started a game since 2023, which is already problematic. This Eagles defense, even with some personnel changes, is no joke. Philadelphia is 10th in yards allowed per game and sixth in passing yards allowed per game, so the Bears are likely going to be forced to run the ball a lot. The issue is, with no passing threat, the Eagles can load the box to prevent Chicago from establishing a ground game. Keenum will eventually have to make some plays and while he has a veteran presence and a week of practice reps, every dropback is an opportunity for Philadelphia to make a play on defense. It's too good a price not to take a chance here. Bet on Eagles D/ST to score a touchdown on Monday Night Football with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: