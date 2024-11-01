Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for Bears vs. Cardinals in Week 9

One player from each side of this game who may present value at given odds

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

A couple of NFC playoff hopefuls meet in the desert in NFL Week 9, with scoring conditions ripe for anytime touchdown bets. The Chicago Bears are 1.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, with the consensus over/under at 44.5.

While it’s not a particularly high total, Cardinals games have skewed higher scoring behind a defense lacking in talent that has also suffered several injuries along the way. Six of Arizona’s eight games have reached the key number of 47 points or more. Combined with quarterback Kyler Murray’s ability to extend plays, there should be more touchdown opportunities in this late-window Sunday kickoff.

Below are two anytime touchdown picks, one for each team, and the advanced statistics backing up those bets. In NFL betting, shop for the best odds available across the best online sportsbooks. Doing so is one of the easiest strategies to maximize chances of long-term profitability in sports betting.

Roschon Johnson (+320, Caesars)

Over the past four games, Roschon Johnson has the same number of rushing touchdowns as Bears starting RB D’Andre Swift, but Swift had scores of 36 and 56 yards in that sample. Johnson is just as trusted at the goal line, if not more. On the season, Johnson has converted all four of his carries inside the 5-yard line into touchdowns, while Swift has six carries for -6 yards and only two scores.

Plus, the Bears likely will not be handing off to anymore offensive linemen lined up at fullback after last week.

The matchup is strong, too. Arizona’s defense ranks bottom four in EPA per play allowed this season and dead last in success rate. Against the run, the Cardinals are bottom nine in those two advanced metrics.

From a betting perspective, it’s a far better price on Johnson at +320 than having to lay some juice on Swift. It’s clear that this is, at worst, split goal line duties. At best, Johnson is the 1A to Swift’s 1B near the end zone.

Trey McBride (+240, FanDuel)

Before Terry McLaurin’s big day last week, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had played in 20 games since the start of the 2023 season. He had allowed fewer than 10 yards in coverage in half of those games, according to Pro Football Focus. With Johnson presumably covering Marvin Harrison Jr. for a lot of this game, it’s worth looking for other anytime touchdown bets in the Cardinals’ passing attack.

Why target a pass catcher here over a running back when, for the majority of this season, it’s been the rush defense that has been the weaker link for the Bears defensively? Cluster injuries in Chicago’s secondary. We have to monitor these, but Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring) were both DNPs Thursday. The Bears could also be without top pass rusher Montez Sweat, who is dealing with a shin injury, but practiced Thursday in a limited capacity.

While the Commanders had some bad red zone luck (0-for-3 scoring touchdowns), Washington moved the ball well against the banged-up Chicago defensive backs. Take out the Hail Mary, and it was still 6.0 yards per play and more than 400 yards of offense. If measuring that by season averages, it was a bottom-three level performance last week before the miraculous ending. By advanced metrics, the Bears were 19th a week ago by EPA per drop back allowed.

If Harrison sees a lot of Johnson, McBride at +240 is the better bet compared to WR2 Michael Wilson at +320. When healthy, McBride is clearly the preferred option for Kyler Murray. McBride leads the team with 56 targets, despite missing a game, 17 more than Wilson. Last week, McBride out-targeted Wilson 11-6. Wilson has one more red zone target, but again, McBride missed a game.

