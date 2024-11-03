Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for Commanders vs. Giants in Week 9

See who presents the most value to score in this NFC East rivalry battle

The Washington Commanders have been the talk of the NFL for most of the 2024 season thanks to sensational rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Those narratives went into overdrive this week following their dramatic game-winning Hail Mary against Chicago in Week 8.

The Commanders also won in walk-off fashion back in Week 2 against the Giants, though it wasn’t quite as dramatic. A 30-yard field goal by Austin Seibert gave Washington a 21-18 victory. Seibert made a whopping seven field goals in that game as the Commanders failed to punch any of their six red zone possessions into the end zone.

The Commanders covered the spread as 1-point favorites in that game, and they are 4-point favorites on the road this time around. It’s unlikely they can win another game without scoring an offensive touchdown, but which players are the best bets to find the end zone?

This article discusses the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this Commanders vs. Giants week 9 matchup. Each pick discussed below includes the most favorable betting odds from across the best NFL sportsbooks at the time of publication, but the odds are always subject to change.

Brian Robinson Jr. (+110, BetMGM)

When these teams met in Week 2, Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a career-high 133 yards on a highly efficient 7.8 yards per carry. That average is slightly skewed by the career-high 40-yard run he had in the 3rd quarter, but even without that he still averaged an excellent 5.8 per rush.

Despite that production, Robinson Jr. failed to score a touchdown in that game – one of only two games this season in which that has happened. The other was last week’s ugly, low-scoring game against the Bears. The lack of a TD wasn’t due to a lack of opportunities. He had four carries and two targets inside the red zone, but he just failed to capitalize.

Rather than being a reason to question betting on him in this game, that is a reason to like this bet. Robinson Jr. has otherwise been excellent in the red zone this season. His 25 red zone carries are the sixth-most red zone attempts this season, and he has converted six of them (24%) into touchdowns, which is among the highest TD rates in the league.

So what are the chances that a player who has been that productive in the red zone this season is going to fail to score a touchdown two times against the same team? And what are the odds that would also be the first time all season that he has failed to hit paydirt in back-to-back games?

Robinson Jr.’s career day in Week 2 against the Giants was not a coincidence. The Giants are dead last in yards per carry allowed this season (5.4) and 27th overall against the run (141.8 yards per game). They are slightly better in terms of advanced metrics, but they are still just 20th in DVOA, 23rd in EPA, and 19th in success rate against the run.

The Commanders will be looking to run the ball in this game, not only because they did it so successfully last time, but also because it will help to slow down the Giants’ league-leading pass rush (35 sacks). New York sacked Jayden Daniels five times last game, and Washington will want to keep its wounded franchise quarterback as safe as possible this time around. That is especially true in the red zone, where Daniels was sacked on three of his seven pass attempts the last meeting.

Robinson is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but reports indicate he is expected to give it a go. Be sure to monitor the latest updates as kickoff approaches.

Malik Nabers (+140, FanDuel)

Speaking of players who had monster games in the Week 2 matchup, Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers also went off for 10 catches on a season-high 18 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown. After a modest Week 1 performance, that game was the sensational rookie’s emphatic introduction to the NFL world.

After his hot start, Nabers has not been quite as productive in his last two games since missing two weeks with a concussion. The rookie has not caught a touchdown since Week 3. While that could cause some hesitation on an anytime TD bet, it could also mean that he is due for positive regression in his next big game in a favorable matchup. The Giants have faced two tough defenses in the last two weeks, but Washington is a much easier opponent (at least defensively).

The Commanders have not given up a ton of yards through the air (186.0 per game, sixth-best), but they are allowing the 12th-highest completion rate, the fifth-highest passer rating, and the sixth-highest touchdown rate. They are also particularly vulnerable against wide receivers. They have already allowed 10 touchdowns to the position this season, tied for the 3rd-most in the league. Overall, they are 20th in DVOA, 21st in EPA, and 24th in success rate against the pass.

After another 13 targets last week, Nabers now has double-digit targets in four of his six games this season and his 12.2 targets per game leads the league. He has not scored as many touchdowns as one would expect given his talent and high-volume role, but that is likely just a matter of time for him. Nabers is the best anytime TD bet on the Giants in this game and a very solid value with +140 odds at FanDuel.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (+135, FanDuel)

Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday’s contest.

Tracy Jr. seized the starting job away from Singletary when the veteran missed two games with a groin injury. Tracy Jr. had more than 100 yards from scrimmage in both of those games, and there was some question about whether Singletary would retain his starting job when he returned. Those questions were answered last week when Tracy Jr. ran 20 times for 145 yards and a touchdown against a tough Steelers defense.

The Commanders have been more vulnerable against the run than they have been against the pass. They are 25th in yards per game allowed (140.4) and 29th in yards per carry allowed (5.1). They have also allowed eight touchdowns to running backs this season, tied for the 10th-most in the league.

Fully recovered from the hit he suffered last week, Tracy is a good bet to lead this backfield once again and cross the goal line.