Which players from the Dallas Cowboys or Atlanta Falcons are most likely to score in Week 9?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts an intriguing NFC matchup on Sunday afternoon in Week 9. The Atlanta Falcons welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town for the first meeting between the teams in nearly three years. Dallas won the last matchup by a lopsided, 43-3 margin on Nov. 14, 2021, but both teams have very different roster situations as this matchup arrives.

The Falcons are 5-3 overall and 5-1 against fellow NFC opponents this season. Atlanta is just 2-3 at home in 2024, however, and Dallas enters at 3-1 on the road. The Cowboys are 3-4 overall and 1-3 against the NFC. After an uneven start, Super Bowl odds at BetMGM place Dallas at +6600 and Atlanta at +3000. The Falcons are currently favored by 3 points in this game, while the over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Here is a glance at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this Week 9 matchup. As a note, these numbers are always subject to change, so it is recommended to check out the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing bets.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (+200, FanDuel)

The Falcons stumbled out of the gates on offense this season, and that filtered down to Pitts. The former No. 4 overall pick has picked things up in recent weeks, averaging 5.3 receptions, 6.8 targets, and 78.5 receiving yards in the last four games. That peaked with 91 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week against Tampa Bay, and Pitts is clearly a key piece of Atlanta’s current passing attack.

In this matchup, Pitts can also find comfort against one of the NFL’s worst defenses against tight ends. Dallas has allowed four touchdowns to opposing tight ends in seven games this season. The Cowboys have also allowed more yards per reception (14.3) to tight ends than any team in the league, and Pitts is capable of scoring a longer touchdown while also presenting a meaningful short-area target for Kirk Cousins.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson (-175, FanDuel)

Bijan Robinson is one of the NFL’s most talented running backs, and his production in recent weeks jumps off the page. He has four touchdowns in the last three games, and Robinson’s usage is part of his appeal. He has at least 18 touches in six of Atlanta’s eight games this season, including 19 touches or more in three consecutive contests.

From there, Robinson is No. 4 in the NFL with 784 yards from scrimmage and No. 7 in the NFL with 146 touches. He is also efficient as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher, and Dallas has struggled badly in key defensive areas. Opposing running backs are averaging 1.4 touchdowns per game against Dallas, and the Cowboys are also yielding nearly 150 total yards per game to running backs.

FanDuel Sportsbook (among other sites) has Robinson with the shortest odds to score in this game, but even this price is worthy of a look.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (+525, Caesars)

Prescott has not been a potent rushing threat this season. In fact, the 31-year-old is on pace for his worst-ever rushing output over a full campaign with only 24 rushing yards in seven games. With that said, Prescott is clearly capable of more with his legs, and this is a particularly appetizing matchup.

Atlanta is one of the NFL’s worst pass-rushing teams, with the fewest sacks per game (0.8) in the league. That should allow Prescott to feel comfort in the pocket, and the Falcons also struggle to prevent quarterbacks from running. Opposing quarterbacks are averaging 6.5 yards for 31.6 rushing yards per game against the Falcons, both of which rank above the league average. Dallas also has uncertainty at the running back position, so Prescott could get a short-yardage quarterback sneak opportunity on top of his potential to score on a longer run.

Caesars Sportsbook has the best current price on Prescott to find the end zone as a rusher.