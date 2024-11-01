Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 9

Which players from Miami and Buffalo present the best value to score in this AFC East matchup?

The return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not result in a return to winning ways for the Miami Dolphins. Despite a revived offense that scored on its first two drives, Miami suffered a last-second 28-27 defeat at home to the Arizona Cardinals and fell to 2-5.

It was the defense that was the Dolphins’ undoing, allowing 307 passing yards and 16 points over the final 17 minutes. Miami’s hope of staving off a lost season will depend on its quarterback returning to last year’s form. But the Dolphins now encounter an opponent which has haunted them of late.

The Bills’ 31-10 Week 2 triumph over Miami was not only the fifth straight win for Buffalo in this series, but its 12th in 13 meetings. Worse for the Dolphins, it was the night Tagovailoa went down with another concussion that forced him to miss four weeks. Josh Allen’s 14 touchdown passes have been distributed to several emerging receivers and he had yet to throw an interception until last Sunday. It was one of few mistakes made in a 21-point margin of victory in Seattle. The Bills have won three in a row to open up a 3.5-game lead on second place in the AFC East.

Buffalo has the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook at +850 and are +380 to at least get there. The Bills are the clear favorites to take the division at -4000 on DraftKings and Caesars. Miami is +330 on FanDuel to make the playoffs on +2200 to win the AFC East. On Sunday, Buffalo is a solid home favorite at -5.5 while the over/under is set at 48.5 total points.

Below is a look at some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this matchup between the Dolphins and Bills. These are some of the top betting odds from across the industry. Odds are always subject to change, so it’s worth double-checking them at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing any bets.

De’Von Achane (+135, DraftKings)

Buffalo’s defense is among the top 10 against the run this season. But one of the few to figure the Bills out was Achane, who compiled 165 total yards and a touchdown in their Week 2 meeting.

While running mate Raheem Mostert has more TDs, Achane has more yards (357), more carries (81) and a better rushing average (4.4). More significantly, Achane’s ability in the passing game is what separates him and makes him a great option in the middle of the field and near the goal line. The 23-year-old has the fourth-most receiving yards on the Dolphins and is second in receptions with 29, just one fewer than Tyreek Hill.

In an effort to protect Tagovailoa, the offense may design more short dropbacks to allow Tua to get rid of the ball quicker. That could mean more Achane targets in addition to the workload he gets out of the backfield. It showed against Arizona, when Achane hauled in six of his eight targets for 50 yards and a touchdown, to go along with 97 on the ground.

James Cook (-110, bet365)

Pretty much everything went right for the Bills last Sunday in Seattle. Cook did his part, gaining 111 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on just 17 carries, while also gaining 22 more yards on three receptions.

Cook’s eight touchdowns on the season trail only Derrick Henry and Kyren Williams for most in the NFL. Three of those came in Miami on Sept.12, when Cook totaled 95 yards as well. The Dolphins have the kind of defense that could allow him to find the end zone at least one more time.

Miami ranks fifth in fewest passing yards allowed with 176.3. However, it is ranked 28th in DVOA against the run and tied for fourth in most rushing touchdowns given up with 10.

Cook’s -110 odds on bet365 are better than what’s currently available at other sportsbooks.

Tyreek Hill (+165, DraftKings)

It’s not often that Hill is getting plus-odds on an anytime touchdown prop. He’s going as low as +130 on FanDuel and bet365. A foot injury, which has limited his practice this week, is contributing to that number.

It’s hard to doubt that Hill may be the greatest beneficiary of Tagovailoa’s return under center. He hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving day since Week 1. He hasn’t been in the end zone since Week 1. He has just 366 yards , well off the pace from the previous season’s total of 1,799 yards. The bad foot hasn’t helped his ability to create space and not having his team’s No. 1 quarterback has made it challenging.

The Cardinals game showed glimpses of the dynamic 2023 offense, as Hill made a 25-yard catch, something he last did in the season opener. It might take some reps to reestablish the connection that made them one of the best QB-WR combos. Sunday might be the occasion for Tagovailoa and Hill to make up for lost time.

Khalil Shakir (+220, FanDuel)

If last Sunday’s Dolphins game was any indication, Bills pass catchers could be in for a good day. Arizona’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride each went for more than 100 yards receiving while Harrison and Michael Wilson each got touchdown catches.

So if a Buffalo player hauls in an Allen end zone strike, who will it be? There’s a chance it could be Amari Cooper, given additional time to get acclimated to the offense. But Allen has honed in mostly on Shakir and rookie Keon Coleman over the past few weeks, and it’s paid off with some high-scoring victories.