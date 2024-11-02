Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for Jaguars vs. Eagles in Week 9

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Philadelphia Eagles are riding high as they get ready to face their former Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars squad this Sunday for a Week 9 contest.

The Eagles have won three consecutive games since their Week 5 bye, including back-to-back blowout victories of at least 20 points. Last week’s 37-17 win over the Bengals on the road was particularly impressive, as the Eagles scored the most points they have scored all season while holding Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow-led offense to only 17 points.

The Jaguars showed some improvement in October, going 2-2 after an 0-4 start to the season. Still, Pederson is firmly on the hot seat as the Jaguars have underperformed relative to their preseason expectations. They just lost starting wide receiver Christian Kirk (broken collarbone) for the season, while several other top offensive skill players are all on the injury report. Star rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr., veteran wideout Gabe Davis, and running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby are all questionable for this game.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites against the spread while the over/under is set at 45.5 at most of the top online sportsbooks. In this article, the focus is on the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this game. The betting odds provided for each pick were the best odds across the industry at the time of publication, but it’s always a good idea to double check for the best odds before tailing any of these picks.

Jalen Hurts (+120, bet365)

The Eagles have been the most run-heavy team in the league this season, calling running plays on 55.6% of their offensive plays and averaging 34.3 rushing attempts per game. They have scored 12 rushing touchdowns this season compared to just eight through the air. So the first place to look for an Eagles anytime touchdown bet will almost always be either Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts.

Barkley’s best odds are -185 at FanDuel, which makes that a less appealing option, especially since Hurts vultures so many goal line carries. That was a big reason why Hurts was the best Eagles anytime touchdown bet last week, and even betting on multiple Hurts TDs was a recommended bet that ended up cashing at +1100 odds.

Hurts once again has much more favorable odds than Barkley this week, and any time his TD scorer odds are available at better than even money, that is usually a pretty good bet. So let’s run it back with Hurts as the best anytime TD bet once again this week.

One hesitation with this pick this week is that the Eagles could make a more concerted effort to get Barkley into the endzone after he missed out on multiple opportunities to score at the goal line last week. Those opportunities went to Hurts on the Eagles’ (in)famous “tush push” play. Hurts even handed the ball to Barkley for a celebratory spike after one of his three TDs, since Barkley probably deserved to get the TD on that drive.

Still, the Eagles have consistently relied on the “tush push” when they get down to the goal line, and there is no reason to expect that will change this week. Hurts has 11 rushing attempts inside the 5-yard line this season, which is tied for the second-most in the entire NFL (including RBs). Only six running backs even have more total red zone carries than Hurts’ 24.

Hurts has seven rushing touchdowns on the season and is well on his way to his fourth consecutive season with double-digit TDs. Over those four seasons (including the current one), he has scored in 32 of his 59 games (54.2%), including four out of seven this season. His +120 odds at bet365 to score this week imply a 45.5% probability, which – checks notes – is less than 54.2%.

For comparison, he is priced as low as -115 at FanDuel and +100 at DraftKings, so be sure to get the best odds by placing this bet at bet365.

Grant Calcaterra (+370, FanDuel)

The only other reason to hesitate with that Hurts TD bet is the matchup with the Jaguars’ defense, which is much better against the run than it is against the pass. The Jaguars are 11th in DVOA, 14th in EPA, and 6th in success rate against the run, but they are dead last in both DVOA and EPA and 27th in success rate against the pass. That isn’t enough to scare away bets on Hurts, but it is a good reason to focus on Eagles pass catchers as well.

It is tough to choose between the Eagles’ two star wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown is the more likely player to find the end zone, but that is also reflected in his shorter odds (+100 at DraftKings). Both players look like good bets, but another good option with very favorable odds is emerging tight end Grant Calcaterra.

While starting tight end Dallas Goedert has been out with a hamstring injury, Calcaterra has stepped up and shown a good rapport with Hurts. The 2022 sixth-round pick from SMU started his college career at Oklahoma when Hurts was there, so the duo has some history and familiarity even before becoming Eagles teammates. That has helped Hurts establish trust in Calcaterra, which he has struggled to do with other bottom-of-the-roster pass catchers in the past.

Calcaterra has at least 58 receiving yards in two of his last three games, which coincides with Goedert’s injury in Week 5. He also has three different catches of at least 26 yards this season, which is a very high explosive play rate considering how few targets he receives. Despite seeing increased usage and production, Calcaterra has not yet scored a touchdown, nor has he been targeted in the red zone. In fact, he has never scored a touchdown in his 37 career games, but he is trending up and has a good chance to end that touchdown drought sometime soon.

This week is a great time for that to happen, as the Jaguars have already allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, which is the second-most in the league. They have also yielded the ninth-most receiving yards to the position (56.9 per game), which is partly because they have been vulnerable to big plays. Tight ends have gained the third-most yards per catch (12.64) against them. Calcaterra is averaging 15.5 yards per catch this season.

If the Eagles go more pass-heavy in this game because of the way the Jaguars’ defense matches up, then Calcaterra could have a big game. That makes betting on him to score his first career touchdown this week a very intriguing bet.

Evan Engram (+300, bet365)

Let’s stick with the tight end theme and look at Jacksonville’s talented tight end Evan Engram for the final anytime touchdown pick in this game. There are two main arguments for this pick. First, the Jaguars are big underdogs in this game and are likely to be playing from behind. That means a pass-heavy game script that could lead to plenty of targets for Engram.

Second, the Jaguars’ corps of pass catchers is banged up. As noted above, starting receiver Christian Kirk just suffered a season-ending injury, while the other two starting receivers – Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis – are both on the injury report. Even if Thomas Jr. and/or Davis ends up playing, it’s possible their injuries could limit their productivity, which means there is a very good chance that Engram will be the top pass-catching option in a pass-heavy game script.

Engram is averaging 5.0 catches on 8.0 targets per game. He leads the team in the former while trailing only Thomas Jr. in the latter. This comes one year after he was fourth in the league with 114 catches (6.7 per game) on the 12th-most targets (8.4). Engram has already proven he can handle being the team’s No. 1 pass catcher, so there should be no questions that he can thrive in that role this week.

Getting the potential No. 1 pass catcher in a pass-heavy offense with +300 odds to score a touchdown is a solid bet, especially considering the same bet is priced at just +190 at FanDuel.