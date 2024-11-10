Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 10

Breaking down five of the top anytime TD bets for what should be an exciting day of football

Week 10’s NFL schedule began with a memorable matchup on Thursday evening. The Baltimore Ravens held off the Cincinnati Bengals despite an explosion from Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow, with the Ravens stopping the Bengals on a two-point attempt in the final seconds. While not every game will hold up to that lofty standard this week, there are many ways to attack the slate from a handicapping standpoint.

The aim in this space is to unearth five NFL players who have the ability to find the end zone during Week 10. There are additional markets available on first touchdown, last touchdown and multiple touchdown scorers, but this piece centers on the available anytime touchdown offerings. Here are five bets that can bring value at their current market price across the industry’s best sportsbooks.

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy (+100, BetMGM)

Sunday’s slate begins with morning action between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers, with the game taking place at Allianz Arena in Munich. While it is not the most appetizing matchup in the world considering the win-loss records of the two teams, Tracy has a real opportunity to score.

Tracy has been a key piece of New York’s offense over the last five weeks, scoring two touchdowns and generating more than 400 total yards. It is clear that the Giants plan to use him as a focal point moving forward, and Carolina’s defense has many flaws. Among them is the reality that the Panthers are allowing 1.6 touchdowns per game to opposing running backs this season, and Tracy could also score as a pass-catcher if needed. At present, BetMGM has the best available price for Tracy to find the end zone in Week 10.

Bears RB D’Andre Swift (+115, DraftKings)

The New England Patriots have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season. In other words, this is not your older brother’s Patriots defense led by Bill Belichick. Some have been too slow to make that connection, but the opportunities should be there for Swift in this game.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the best price on Swift at this stage, and he is a ball-carrier who can score near the goal line or on a big play. Swift scored in four straight games before falling short a week ago in a lopsided loss to Arizona. The game script was not favorable to the running game for Chicago in that instance but, this time, the Bears are favored by nearly a touchdown and there should be plenty of work for Swift.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (-175, bet365)

Some observers could be scared off by the prices available on Barkley to score a touchdown. In fact, Barkley needs to score a touchdown about two-thirds of the time to return value at this price, but he projects to do just that against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has been utterly dismal against opposing running backs this season, giving up more than 150 total yards and 1.4 touchdowns per game.

That matchup helps to pave the way, but Barkley is also electric on his own merits. Barkley has eight touchdowns in eight games this season, and he is coming off a two-touchdown performance against Jacksonville. Philadelphia is also a considerable betting favorite in this game, even on the road, which could lead to more work in the running game and even more chances for Barkley to carry the ball into the end zone.

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (+225, DraftKings)

Only one NFL team (Kansas City) has allowed more receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season than the Indianapolis Colts. This week, the Colts will attempt to keep Dalton Kincaid and the Bills out of the end zone, but that is only part of the handicap that is encouraging on Kincaid.

The 25-year-old former first round pick saw a season-high with 10 targets last week in a win over the Miami Dolphins. From there, Buffalo will be without Keon Coleman this week, perhaps creating more short-area work for Kincaid. He has not popped yet this season from a touchdown perspective, but Kincaid has at least six targets in six straight games, and this is a prime opportunity at a good price.

Texans RB Joe Mixon (-165, Caesars)

Since returning from an early-season injury, Mixon has been a touchdown-scoring machine. He has found the end zone in four straight games, netting six touchdowns in just one month. That production does not come as a fluke either, as Mixon has generated more than 100 rushing yards in each of those four games, commanding a ton of volume on the ground.

