Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 6

Anytime touchdown scorer bets are popular each week in the NFL, and we have a list of five NFL players to consider for Week 6

More than 25% of the 2024 NFL season is complete. After five weeks of professional action, stratification is taking place across the league, and for the second straight week, four teams are taking a hiatus in the form of a Week 6 bye week. The week’s slate technically began with a Thursday night clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, but the buffet truly comes together on Sunday and Monday.

In this space, we will take a targeted look at a specific prop bet market in the form of anytime touchdowns. There are also specific offerings on first touchdown, last touchdown, and multiple touchdown scorers, but the anytime touchdown market has moved clearly to the mainstream. Here are five players that can bring value at their current market price across the industry’s best sportsbooks when it comes to their odds to find the end zone

Ravens WR Zay Flowers (+130, FanDuel)

Baltimore is not exactly known for its reliance on wide receivers, as the team is built heavily around quarterback Lamar Jackson, a potent running back, and quality tight end play. However, Flowers has become a key cog for the Ravens, and he is attractive at +130 at FanDuel Sportsbook this week.

Flowers has 17 more targets than any other player in Baltimore’s offense this season, and the discounted price here perhaps stems from the reality that he has only one touchdown reception. Still, Baltimore has a juicy matchup against Washington, with the Commanders allowing an NFL-high 10 touchdown receptions to wide receivers in five weeks. The market is expecting fireworks for a game with an over-under in the 50s, and Flowers should see plenty of opportunities.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson (-140, DraftKings)

The Atlanta Falcons have been a positive story in recent weeks, winning three of their last four games in memorable fashion. The surge of QB Kirk Cousins and Atlanta’s passing game has been a prominent part of that uptick in production, but Bijan Robinson is arguably the centerpiece of the team’s theoretical offensive attack. Still, Robinson has underwhelmed from an individual standpoint, at least compared to preseason expectations, and the market is offering something of a discount on what his anytime touchdown price may have been a few weeks ago.

In Week 6, the Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers, with Atlanta entering as a road favorite. The market is projecting big things from the Falcons when it comes to scoring offense, and no team has allowed more rushing touchdowns (nine) than Carolina this season. Robinson could find the end zone as a pure rusher, but he is also a constant threat in the passing game. It’s not always appealing to handicappers to lay a price like this, but the indicators are strong.

Titans TE Chig Okonkwo (+400, DraftKings)

The longest price in this week’s five-pack arrives at DraftKings Sportsbook and from an unlikely source. Chig Okonkwo has only eight catches in four games this season, and he is the lead tight end for an offense that ranks comfortably in the bottom five of the NFL in passing production this season.

However, this is an opportunistic matchup for both Okonkwo and the Titans. Only one team (Kansas City) has allowed more production to tight ends than the Indianapolis Colts this season, with opposing tight ends averaging more than 50 receiving yards per game with three touchdowns in 2024. Okonkwo is an athletic target for Will Levis, and he is a useful red zone option as a result. Securing the best price is always critical, maybe even more so for a long-shot like this, but Okonkwo is appealing in this spot.

Cardinals RB James Conner (-110, DraftKings)

Since arriving in Arizona, James Conner has been a touchdown-scoring machine. In 46 games over the last three-plus seasons for the Cardinals, Conner has 38 touchdowns. While some of the contests featured multiple scores, Conner has been a reliable bet to produce touchdowns when healthy.

Sunday’s game between the Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers has one of the highest over-under totals during the Week 6 slate. Moreover, Arizona has the capability of producing prolific offense, and Conner is the clear No. 1 ball carrier in short yardage situations. Combine those factors with a Packers defense that is not elite against the run, and Conner is an attractive pick at his market price.

Lions TE Sam LaPorta (+145, DraftKings)

Just last season, LaPorta was showered with praise. The rookie tight end for the Detroit Lions was named to the Pro Bowl, and he ranked fourth in the NFL with 10 touchdown receptions in 17 games. With that said, the start of his sophomore campaign has been borderline disastrous for LaPorta, with only 14 receptions and no touchdowns in four weeks.