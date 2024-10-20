Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 7 today

A list of five players who present value in their anytime touchdown odds for Sunday’s action

Thursday’s Week 7 opener to the NFL schedule was lopsided, with the Denver Broncos throttling the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. While Denver’s defense was dominant in the 33-10 road victory, starting running back Javonte Williams found the end zone twice and rewarded handicappers who forecasted him to score. Sunday’s slate is also quite busy, especially with only two teams on bye in Week 7, and NFL bettors have a bevy of options.

This space will feature a dive into some players who have the ability to find the end zone in Week 7. There are also distinct offerings on first touchdown, last touchdown, and multiple touchdown scorers, but this article is focused on the anytime touchdown market.

Here are five players that can return value at their current market price across the industry’s best sportsbooks when it comes to their odds to score a touchdown at some point in their respective games.

Texans RB Joe Mixon (-110, DraftKings)

Mixon was off the radar for about a month as he missed time with injury. Then, he returned with a vengeance in Week 6 with 132 total yards and a pair of touchdowns. Mixon finding the end zone is nothing new, as he has three touchdowns in three games this season after scoring 12 times in 2023.

This week, Houston does face a major test in a road game against Green Bay, but that brings something of a discount on Mixon to find the end zone. Of note, the Packers are still yielding 0.7 touchdowns per game against opposing running backs this season. He is a proven entity near the goal line and DraftKings Sportsbook has the best available price on Mixon at -110 in the market.

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy (+280, FanDuel)

Tracy was a trendy preseason sleeper in fantasy football circles, as the fifth-round rookie from Purdue impressed in training camp. Then, Devin Singletary took on the clear lead role for the Giants, and Tracy fell off the radar. However, Singletary missed time this month, and Tracy has exceeded 100 total yards in two straight games.

Singletary is back this week, creating a chasm in Tracy’s price, but reporting indicates that the Giants plan to use Tracy in a prominent role, even as the starter returns.

At present, FanDuel Sportsbook has the clear best price in the market on Tracy, and the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is an attractive one.

Steelers WR George Pickens (+210, FanDuel)

There is expected to be a quarterback change in Pittsburgh, with Russell Wilson widely expected to take over for Justin Fields. That may not be an overall fix for a middling Steelers offense, but Wilson is projected to be the better pure passer. That should open things up for Pickens, and his recent data is encouraging.

Pickens has seven or more targets in three straight games, totaling 26 targets in those three outings. He has not scored yet this season, but Pickens is the lead pass-catcher, and fully capable of an explosive play while also providing a big, athletic target for either Wilson or Fields when operating near the goal line.

The Steelers wideout is one of two players with seven or more targets inside the 20-yard line who has yet to score this season (the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel is the other).

Raiders TE Brock Bowers (+220, FanDuel)

At this point, Bowers seems to be the lead receiving target for the Raiders, and that point was made even more clear when Las Vegas moved Davante Adams to the Jets this week. Bowers has 22 receiving targets in his last two games alone, and his pedigree is evident as a first-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft.

While Bowers has scored only once in his young career, this is a friendly matchup for Las Vegas. The Rams are No. 29 in the NFL in scoring defense this season, yielding almost 28 points per game, and opponents have 10 passing touchdowns in only five games against Los Angeles this season.

In the Rams’ most recent game (Week 5 vs. Green Bay), Packers TE Tucker Kraft went for 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Like several suggestions on this list, the best price for this touchdown prop can be found at FanDuel at +200 odds.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (+160, FanDuel)

The Chiefs remain undefeated, which may be surprising to some. Kansas City’s offense has not dominated to its usual level, and the Chiefs also lost their No. 1 wide receiver when Rashee Rice went down prior to the team’s bye week. There is more uncertainty with the Chiefs on offense than anyone could have reasonably projected for a team led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but Travis Kelce is still a major factor.

Kelce was strangely ignored for most of three games to begin the season, but he has 19 targets combined in the last two games. To this point, Kelce has not found the end zone this season, and FanDuel is listing Kelce at +160 to score on Sunday.