Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 8

Who are the best value bets to find the endzone in Week 8?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The NFL season is nearing its halfway point, and Week 8 is already underway. The slate began with a highly entertaining matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday evening, and the fun does not stop heading into the weekend. There is a full slate of games on the way, with 15 more scheduled between Sunday and Monday in a week that does not feature any byes.

The goal here is to find five NFL players who have a great chance to score a touchdown in Week 8. There are also markets available on first touchdown, last touchdown, and multiple touchdown scorers, but the focus here is on the anytime touchdown bets. Here are five wagers that can return value at their current market price across the industry’s best sportsbooks.

Cardinals RB James Conner (-110, DraftKings)

Conner has not scored in the last three games, but the underlying data is strong. The 29-year-old running back has 100 total yards or more in two of those three matchups, and Conner has been a touchdown magnet when healthy during his career. That includes 35 touchdowns in 41 games from 2021 through 2023, and there is no question that Conner is the lead rusher for Arizona.

This is also a favorable matchup for Conner. While Miami’s overall defensive metrics are strong, the Dolphins are allowing 1.7 touchdowns per game to opposing running backs in 2024. His supporting metrics may not be off the charts in this game, but Conner should score more often than not. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best current price on Conner to score.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes) /MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Texans TE Dalton Schultz (+330, FanDuel)

After a breakout season as a team in 2023, the Houston Texans have not been quite as explosive on offense this season. That has not stopped the Texans from racking up wins, but the combination of player and matchup is intriguing for Schultz this week.

Houston is facing the Indianapolis Colts, and they have been quite vulnerable against tight ends this season. Opposing tight ends are averaging 54 receiving yards per game in seven outings against the Colts, scoring four touchdowns in the process. Schultz has yet to score this season, but he has at least four touchdowns in each of the four previous seasons, including five scores in 15 games last season with Houston. This is a good time for his first score, and FanDuel Sportsbook has an attractive price.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy (+300, FanDuel)

It is a new world in Cleveland from an offensive standpoint. Following the injury to Deshaun Watson, the Browns are giving keys to Jameis Winston. Winston is mistake-prone, but he is willing to throw the ball around and the bar set by Watson pre-injury was quite low. In addition, Amari Cooper is no longer with the Browns, paving the way for Jeudy as the lead wide receiver in this offense.

No team has allowed more touchdowns to wide receivers (11) than the Baltimore Ravens, with the Browns also quite familiar with their division rivals. Baltimore is also yielding almost 180 yards per game to opposing receivers, and Jeudy should see an uptick in targets. That could also coincide with high-value red zone looks.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (-115, DraftKings)

Prior to last week, Williams clearly had the most intriguing profile of any running back who had not yet found the end zone in 2024. On cue, he scored twice in a win over New Orleans, but Williams’ anytime touchdown price is still favorable in Week 8.

He has at least 17 targets in three of the last four games, and he averaged over six yards per carry in Week 7. Williams is facing a Panthers defense that is allowing two touchdowns per game to opposing running backs, the highest mark in the NFL. Denver is favored to win this contest in the market and, if that holds, Williams could also get increased work from a game script perspective.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes) /MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Bears WR DJ Moore (+190, DraftKings)

The Chicago Bears are coming off a bye after an encouraging performance in a win over Jacksonville in London. Moore was not a huge part of the attack in that game, ceding a pair of touchdowns to his receiving partner in Keenan Allen. However, that helps to push Moore’s price down in the market this week and into a playable range.

The Bears take on a Washington Commanders defense that is allowing 1.4 touchdowns per game to opposing receivers. The Commanders are coming off a performance in which they allowed only seven points last week, but Chicago presents different challenges than Carolina and their 28th ranked scoring offense. Moore is the lead receiving option on the 12th ranked scoring offense, and he isn’t priced like one in the current market.