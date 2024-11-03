Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 9

Anytime touchdown scorer bets continue to gain popularity in football betting. Here is a list of four NFL players to consider for Week 9

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

For the first time in several weeks, Week 8 of the NFL season featured all 32 teams in action. That was a smorgasbord of football action for every type of fan and, while there are two teams on bye in Week 9, the slate is still quite busy. Things began with an interesting matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Jets on Thursday in which the Jets stopped their losing streak in memorable fashion. That still leaves 14 games between Sunday and Monday, and the opportunity for NFL betting looms.

The goal here is to find four NFL players who have the ability to find the end zone during Week 9. There are also markets available on first touchdown, last touchdown, and multiple touchdown scorers, but this article focuses on the anytime touchdown offerings. Here are four wagers that can return value at their current market price across the industry’s best sportsbooks.

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (+135, DraftKings)

The Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills this week. While the Bills have been fairly stingy against opposing running backs on the ground, Achane’s potential as a big-play option, including as a pass-catcher, is highly appealing here. The Bills are giving up nearly one touchdown per game to opposing running backs, including 0.4 per game through the air. No team is yielding more passing targets (8.3 per game) to running backs than Buffalo, and Achane is potentially in for a big overall day.

Achane is averaging more than 110 total yards in the last two games, and the return of Tua Tagovailoa is enormous for Miami’s entire offense. Raheem Mostert has often been a touchdown vulture for Achane, which accounts for a somewhat discounted price. However, Achane can find the end zone in a situation that doesn’t require short yardage. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best current price on this market.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Saints TE Juwan Johnson (+340, FanDuel)

A ton of attention has been paid to Saints running back Alvin Kamara as a likely touchdown scorer this week, simply because the Carolina Panthers have been unable to keep opposing running backs out of the endzone. While that is accurate, Kamara is priced accordingly, and there is an opportunity with Juwan Johnson.

FanDuel Sportsbook easily has the most attractive price on Johnson to find the end zone, and he scored in the Week 1 matchup between these two teams. While Johnson has not produced a touchdown since then, he garnered 10 combined targets in the last two weeks. Johnson also scored at least four touchdowns in three straight seasons entering 2024, and Carolina has yielded the most touchdowns (six) to opposing touchdowns among NFL teams this season.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Falcons WR Drake London (+125, FanDuel)

Prior to a Week 8 hiccup, London had scored in three straight games and five of his last six outings. While he is not a huge threat to blow the top off the defense with elite speed, London is fantastic in tight spaces, using his physicality to create separation and produce touchdowns. Kirk Cousins clearly looks for him in the red zone, and this is a matchup that projects for plenty of points with an over/under in the 50’s at most sportsbooks.

Dallas has collapsed on multiple occasions defensively this season. The Cowboys have allowed more than 10 yards per pass attempt in the last two weeks and, while London is not the betting favorite to score on his own team (Bijan Robinson), he should be fed with chances to score in this one.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (+250, BetMGM)

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

The Broncos have not been terribly productive through the air this season, netting only eight passing touchdowns in eight games. With that said, quarterback Bo Nix is getting more comfortable in the pocket, and the Week 9 matchup is favorable for Denver against the Baltimore Ravens.