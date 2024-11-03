Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for NFL Week 9
Anytime touchdown scorer bets continue to gain popularity in football betting. Here is a list of four NFL players to consider for Week 9
For the first time in several weeks, Week 8 of the NFL season featured all 32 teams in action. That was a smorgasbord of football action for every type of fan and, while there are two teams on bye in Week 9, the slate is still quite busy. Things began with an interesting matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Jets on Thursday in which the Jets stopped their losing streak in memorable fashion. That still leaves 14 games between Sunday and Monday, and the opportunity for NFL betting looms.
The goal here is to find four NFL players who have the ability to find the end zone during Week 9. There are also markets available on first touchdown, last touchdown, and multiple touchdown scorers, but this article focuses on the anytime touchdown offerings. Here are four wagers that can return value at their current market price across the industry’s best sportsbooks.
Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (+135, DraftKings)
The Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills this week. While the Bills have been fairly stingy against opposing running backs on the ground, Achane’s potential as a big-play option, including as a pass-catcher, is highly appealing here. The Bills are giving up nearly one touchdown per game to opposing running backs, including 0.4 per game through the air. No team is yielding more passing targets (8.3 per game) to running backs than Buffalo, and Achane is potentially in for a big overall day.
Achane is averaging more than 110 total yards in the last two games, and the return of Tua Tagovailoa is enormous for Miami’s entire offense. Raheem Mostert has often been a touchdown vulture for Achane, which accounts for a somewhat discounted price. However, Achane can find the end zone in a situation that doesn’t require short yardage. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best current price on this market.
Saints TE Juwan Johnson (+340, FanDuel)
A ton of attention has been paid to Saints running back Alvin Kamara as a likely touchdown scorer this week, simply because the Carolina Panthers have been unable to keep opposing running backs out of the endzone. While that is accurate, Kamara is priced accordingly, and there is an opportunity with Juwan Johnson.
FanDuel Sportsbook easily has the most attractive price on Johnson to find the end zone, and he scored in the Week 1 matchup between these two teams. While Johnson has not produced a touchdown since then, he garnered 10 combined targets in the last two weeks. Johnson also scored at least four touchdowns in three straight seasons entering 2024, and Carolina has yielded the most touchdowns (six) to opposing touchdowns among NFL teams this season.
Falcons WR Drake London (+125, FanDuel)
Prior to a Week 8 hiccup, London had scored in three straight games and five of his last six outings. While he is not a huge threat to blow the top off the defense with elite speed, London is fantastic in tight spaces, using his physicality to create separation and produce touchdowns. Kirk Cousins clearly looks for him in the red zone, and this is a matchup that projects for plenty of points with an over/under in the 50’s at most sportsbooks.
Dallas has collapsed on multiple occasions defensively this season. The Cowboys have allowed more than 10 yards per pass attempt in the last two weeks and, while London is not the betting favorite to score on his own team (Bijan Robinson), he should be fed with chances to score in this one.
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (+250, BetMGM)
The Broncos have not been terribly productive through the air this season, netting only eight passing touchdowns in eight games. With that said, quarterback Bo Nix is getting more comfortable in the pocket, and the Week 9 matchup is favorable for Denver against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens have allowed a whopping 13 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2024, more than any other team in the league. Baltimore is also favored to win this game by more than a touchdown in the current betting market, potentially creating a high-volume game script for Denver’s passing game. Sutton is the No. 1 target for Nix, and he garnered 11 targets in Week 8 against Carolina. Sutton is not priced like a top-tier wide receiver in the anytime touchdown market, but he should be this week.