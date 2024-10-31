Best anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for Texans vs. Jets in Week 9

Which players from the Houston Texans and New York Jets are most likely to find the end zone in Week 9?

The Houston Texans face an intriguing test on Thursday when they visit the New York Jets in a stand-alone Week 9 matchup. Houston is 6-2, including a 4-1 mark in the last five games, but the Texans are just 2-2 away from home. This is also a short week with travel for the Texans, and Houston enters this game with considerable injury challenges on offense.

On the other side, the Jets aim to stop a five-game losing streak that was punctuated by a disappointing loss as a touchdown favorite last week against the New England Patriots. Desperation has set in for New York as a result of its 2-6 record, though the schedule includes three of the team’s next four games at home.

The Jets are now +9000 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, with the Texans coming in at +1400 ahead of this Week 9 tilt. As for the game itself, the Jets are currently favored by 2 points, while the over/under is set at 42 points.

This space will focus on some of the best anytime touchdown prop bets in this contest. Notably, these odds and figures are always subject to change, so it is recommended to check out the odds at all of the best online sportsbooks before placing bets.

Texans RB Joe Mixon (-135, FanDuel)

Houston is battling serious injury issues in the passing game, with Nico Collins (hamstring) still on IR and Stefon Diggs declared out for the season with a torn ACL. While CJ Stroud is an outstanding quarterback, it could be argued that Mixon is the centerpiece of Houston’s offense as this game approaches. Mixon has six touchdowns in five games played this season, finding the end zone in every game in which he did not suffer an injury. Mixon is also riding a three-game streak of at least 100 rushing yards, and he has 71 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown over that span.

Volume is also on Mixon’s side, as he touched the ball 56 times in the last two games, even when the Texans were closer to full strength. The Jets have a strong defensive reputation, but they have been vulnerable against opposing running backs this season. That includes more than 130 total yards allowed per game and five touchdowns allowed to running backs in 2024. At present, FanDuel Sportsbook has the best available number on Mixon.

Jets TE Tyler Conklin (+480, FanDuel)

Conklin has scored a touchdown in two straight games, and the conventional wisdom may be that he is due for regression. However, this is a favorable matchup for Conklin to get into the end zone and, in short, there is no reason to believe it is less likely because he has scored in recent games.

Houston has a tremendous passing defense, yielding the fourth-fewest yards (188.1 per game) to opposing quarterbacks this season. That extends to the prevention of yardage for tight ends, but Houston has given up three touchdowns to opposing tight ends in 2024. Conklin also has four targets inside the 5-yard line this season, tied for the most among NFL tight ends.

Texans TE Dalton Schultz (+400, FanDuel)

Tank Dell is the leading projected pass-catcher for Houston, and with good reason. However, the absences of Collins and Diggs project to send more attention toward Dell, and Schultz could benefit when it comes to volume.

