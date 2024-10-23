Best bet, preview and predictions for Titans vs. Lions in Week 8

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions WHEN Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. EST WHERE Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan HOW FOX

The Detroit Lions are proving why they are defending NFC North champions and a favorite to reach the Super Bowl – currently with the best odds in the NFC at +350 on DraftKings. Detroit handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of 2024 last weekend with a late field goal to improve to 5-1. Jared Goff had a QB rating higher than 140 for the third straight outing, completing 22-of-25 pass attempts for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Running back David Montgomery was injured in the contest, but the Lions were picked up by Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran for a career-best 116 yards and scored twice. The defense overcame the devastating loss of star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to record four sacks and make big plays when needed.

At 1-5, the Titans are searching for answers. Mason Rudolph made his first start at quarterback for Tennessee against Buffalo in place of Will Levis last week and staked the team to a lead after two quarters. But the sluggish Bills woke up in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points while the Titans mustered just 72 yards. Tennessee has yet to eclipse 1,000 passing yards through six games and hasn’t been much better on the ground. Its lone victory came at Miami in Week 4, but its losses to Chicago, the New York Jets and Indianapolis all were by seven points or fewer. However, the team’s meetings with top-tier opponents have been lopsided defeats, as it was beaten 30-14 by Green Bay and 34-10 by Buffalo.

Here are some of the most recent odds you can find at some of the top online sportsbooks.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Titans spread +10.5 (-105) +10.5 (-112) +10.5 (-110) Lions spread -10.5 (-115) -10.5 (-108) -10.5 (-110) Titans money line +480 +410 +425 Lions money line -650 -550 -550 Over Over 45.5 (-110) Over 45 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Under Under 45.5 (-110) Under 45 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Titans

Detroit could be susceptible to a letdown after taking down the NFC’s last unbeaten team. The 2024 Titans might be a club that has been discarded by the media, but it’s been proven this season that heavy underdogs not only can cover, but win outright.

Through the year’s first seven weeks, road underdogs are 36-27-2 against the spread, and those teams have won outright 26 times.

Last Sunday in Buffalo, Tennessee managed only 10 points with Rudolph under center. However, it did score 31 points in its lone win of the season in which the former Steelers QB replaced an injured Levis. That was the only time the Titans have scored more than 17 points in a game this year.

Limiting the Lions is a tremendous challenge, but Tennessee’s underrated defense boasts the lowest total yards allowed per game in the NFL (272.2). Although the Titans’ secondary has managed just one interception this season, linebacker Harold Landry III leads the club with four sacks. Plus, Detroit likely will be without one of its best wide receivers in Jameson Williams, who is facing a two-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Williams has averaged 21.2 yards per reception and scored three TDs.

Why bet on the Lions

Goff is a legitimate MVP candidate, with odds as high as +500 on BetRivers, as he has thrown for 1,610 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 73.6% completion rate is second-best in the NFL.

Then there’s the two-headed monster in the backfield of Montgomery and Gibbs, aka Sonic and Knuckles. The duo has combined to rush for 846 yards and has amassed 281 on 31 receptions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown easily is the team’s most targeted wideout with 50 passes thrown his way, and he also is the most productive with 39 catches for 401 yards. Players able to fill the void created by the absence of Williams include Sam LaPorta – the preseason consensus TE1 in fantasy football who has only 14 receptions in six games – and Tim Patrick. The oft-injured former Denver receiver has been spotted a bit more by Goff recently, with seven targets and 145 yards in the last three games.

Overall, the Lions boast one of the top offenses, as they are one of three teams averaging more than 30 points per game (30.3). The Titans, on the other hand, have the NFL’s worst passing offense with just 145.8 yards per game – more than 110 fewer than the Lions. The only time Tennessee exceeded 17 points this season was against a depleted Miami club. The Titans also have the second-worst turnover margin with 12 giveaways and three takeaways. Conversely, Detroit is plus-6 in that category, the league’s third-best differential.

Best bet for Titans vs. Lions: Lions -10.5 (-108, DraftKings)

Teams favored by more than a touchdown have been less successful at covering than in past seasons, so taking the Lions and giving more than 10 points has some risks, even if the apparent disparity in talent on both sides of the ball supports siding with Detroit.

Looking at the point total of 45.5 (which opened at 47.5), it’s possible to envision Detroit continuing to be effective and at least recording 24 points against Tennessee, which the Bears and Jets did, and possibly getting into the 30s. With that said, it’s hard to see a Rudolph-led Titans offense registering 20 points against an above-average defense and threatening the Over.