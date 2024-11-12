A look at betting lines and best bets from across the sports world on Nov. 12

The calendar says today is Tuesday, which means it’s one of the rare days of the week where the NFL doesn’t headline the sports schedule. However, that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of options for sports fans. In college basketball, we get the State Farm Champions Classic featuring four of the top programs in the country. In college football, there’s a triple-header of MAC action the can be bet on. On top of that, the NBA in-season tournament gets underway while the NHL offers a solid slate on the ice. Whether one wants to watch and bet on football, basketball or hockey, there are plenty of betting options on Tuesday night.

Best NBA bet and odds for Tuesday

After a solid five game slate on Monday that was highlighted by Cleveland improving to 12-0 on the season, the NBA is back for eight more games on Tuesday night. It also marks the start of the NBA Cup, the in-season tournament that made its debut last season. Here is a quick look at the betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Atlanta @ Boston (-15.5) | Total: 227.0

Charlotte @ Orlando (-6.5) | Total: 213.0

Miami (-1.5) @ Detroit | Total: 215.5

New York (-1) @ Philadelphia | Total: 215.5

Toronto @ Milwaukee (-6.5) | Total: 227.5

Phoenix (-3.5) @ Utah | Total: 228.5

Dallas @ Golden State (-2.5) | Total: 233.5

Minnesota (-9.5) @ Portland | Total: 218.5

NBA bet of the day: Stephen Curry Over 9.5 rebounds + assists (-140, FanDuel)

Betting on Stephen Curry and his props this season has been a nightmare due to the fact the Warriors have played plenty of one-sided games and he’s had a strict minutes restriction in other contests. However, with this game being part of the in-season tournament, Dallas coming to town in a game projected to be close and no known restrictions for Curry, fans can feel confident in Curry filling up the box score. Curry is averaging 4.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds on the season. In the two games where he’s played at least 30 minutes this season, Curry has posted a combined 12 rebounds and 16 assists. Overall, Curry has gone over 9.5 rebounds and assists in four of seven contests so far this season. A close game with no restrictions should give him the opportunity to do so again on Tuesday.

Best college basketball bet and odds for Tuesday

Tuesday night is one of the first nights where the country realizes that college basketball betting is back. The annual State Farm Champions Classic tips on Tuesday night, featuring Michigan State, Kansas, Duke and Kentucky playing in Atlanta. These four programs mark some of the sport’s biggest bluebloods and the matchups always ramp up the excitement surrounding the new season. On top of the Champions Classic, there are a few other interesting games on Tuesday’s schedule as well. Take a look at some of the more intriguing games and their betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Michigan State vs. No. 1 Kansas (-6) | Total: 151

No. 6 Duke (-6) vs. No. 19 Kentucky | Total: 160

Villanova (-2.5) vs. Saint Joseph’s | Total: 144

Florida Atlantic vs. UCF (-5.5) | Total: 153.5

Akron vs. Saint Mary’s (-14.5) | Total: 137.5

College Basketball bet of the day: Kansas -5.5 (-120, BetMGM)

Kansas and Michigan State are two elite programs who are a consistent threat in March. Bill Self and Tom Izzo are two of the biggest coaching legends the sport has ever seen, so anytime these Hall of Famers get are on the sidelines is a treat.

The two coaches have bought different philosophies for building their rosters for the upcoming season. Kansas dipped heavily into the transfer portal, bringing in the likes of AJ Storr, Zeke Mayo, Rylan Griffen and David Coit to go alongside returning starters Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr.

Michigan State brought in just two transfers to add to a team that went 20-15 a season ago an bowed out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas did blow a 20-point lead to North Carolina before hanging on to win, but at least they got some jitters out of the way against a fellow powerhouse. The Spartans’ only action to date have been blowout wins against Monmouth and Niagara.

Michigan State is 5-8 all-time in the Champions Classic, while Kansas is 8-5. The experience on this stage, overall talent level on these rosters and competition to date on the young season suggests Kansas should cruise to a comfortable victory.

Best college football bet and odds for Tuesday

It’s not a true November Tuesday night unless there is MAC college football on our screens for real football fans to watch and bet on. The MACtion got underway last week, and on this Tuesday, there is a triple-header to keep the party going. Check out the betting odds for Tuesday’s three games, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green (-8.0) | Total: 59.0

Ball State vs. Buffalo (-5.0) | Total: 54.5

Central Michigan vs. Toledo (-14.5) | Total: 51.5

College football bet of the day: Ball State +5 (-110, Caesars)

Both Buffalo and Ball State are middling MAC teams, but they are closer in ability than this betting line indicates. Ball State might be 3-6 on the season, but three of those losses have come to Miami, James Madison and Vanderbilt; out of conference opponents who are rated much higher than Ball State. Outside of that, they’ve lost three conference games by a combined 12 points. They lost to two 4-1 teams (Miami-Ohio and Western Michigan) by a field goal each. Buffalo, on the other hand, has been more inconsistent. Ball State plays close games, which can be expected to continue on Tuesday.

Best NHL bet and odds for Tuesday

After a solid start to the week on Monday, the NHL offers yet another intriguing slate for hockey bettors and fans on Tuesday. In total, there are seven games on the schedule, including a matchup between the league’s two best goaltenders at Madison Square Garden. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of BetMGM:

Winnipeg (+105) @ NY Rangers (-125) | Total: 6.0

Ottawa (+125) @ Toronto (-150) | Total: 6.0

New Jersey (+125) @ Florida (-150) | Total: 6.5

Boston (-155) @ St. Louis (+130) | Total: 5.5

NY Islanders (+165) @ Edmonton (-200) | Total: 6.0

Columbus (+155) @ Seattle (-190) | Total: 6.5

Calgary (+180) @ Vancouver (-225) | Total: 60

NHL bet of the day: Winnipeg/New York Under 6.0 goals (-110, BetMGM)

The Winnipeg Jets are best story in the league to begin the season, as they sit with a 14-1-0 record through 15 games. While not quite as dazzling, the New York Rangers are off to a solid start as well, posting a 9-3-1 mark through their first 13 contests. However, a quick look at the numbers doesn’t quite support these squads being elite. The Rangers rank No. 12 in 5-on-5 expected goal rate, while Winnipeg ranks No. 18. Those are fairly mediocre rankings when considering that their records are as good as it gets.

Both teams have been buoyed by incredible goaltending to start the season. Both Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers and Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg have saved 7.2 goals above expectation, according to MoneyPuck.com. That mark is tied for second best in the league. On the season, Hellebuyck is giving up 1.83 goals per game while stopping 93.5% of the shots he’s faced. Shesterkin is right there, stopping 92% of the shots he’s faced.

As long as both of these tremendous goaltenders are in net, expect a low-scoring game at Madison Square Garden.

Best NFL bet and odds for Tuesday

The NFL wrapped up Week 10 of its season on Monday night with the Miami Dolphins going into Los Angeles and beating the Rams outright as a 2.5-point underdog. The game finished under the closing total of 49.5-points as Los Angeles was forced to settle for five field goals without finding the end zone.

Week 11 is still a few days away, with the festivities kicking off on Thursday in Philadelphia with the Eagles hosting the Washington Commanders. Here is a look at the early Week 11 betting lines, courtesy of bet365.

Washington @ Philadelphia (-3.5) | Total: 49.0

Baltimore (-3.0) @ Pittsburgh | Total: 47.5

Cleveland @ New Orleans (-1.0) | Total: 44.5

Green Bay (-6.0) @ Chicago | Total: 41.0

Indianapolis @ NY Jets (-3.5) | Total: 44.0

Jacksonville @ Detroit (-13.0) | Total: 47.5

LA Rams (-4.5) @ New England | Total: 43.5

Las Vegas @ Miami (-7.5) | Total: 44.5

Minnesota (-6.0) @ Tennessee | Total: 39.5

Atlanta @ Denver (-2.0) | Total: 44.0

Seattle @ San Francisco (-6.5) | Total: 49.5

Kansas City @ Buffalo (-2.5) } Total: 45.5

Cincinnati @ LA Chargers (-1.5) | Total: 47.0

Houston (-7.5) @ Dallas | Total: 42.0

The Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers are on bye in Week 11.