The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs closed out Week 9 of the NFL schedule with the two-time defending champions remaining unbeaten with a 30-24 overtime victory.

Election day throughout the United States means a limited sports betting schedule, but there are still plenty of games to follow and wager on both locally and internationally on Tuesday.

The Champions League is in action with nine matches, while both men’s and women’s college basketball are in the opening week of their respective regular seasons. Most NHL teams are on the ice tonight – including the club with the most points in the league.

Best Champions League bet and odds for Tuesday

Below are the details for some of the nine UCL matches today along with lines from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Bayer Leverkusen (+330) @ Liverpool (-135) | Draw: +310 | Total: 2.5 (Over: -188, Under: +152)

Juventus (+145) @ Lille (+200) | Draw: +220 | Total: 2.5 (Over: +114, Under: -138)

AC Milan (+550) @ Real Madrid (-240) | Draw: +390 | Total: 2.5 (Over: -230, Under: +184)

Manchester City (-110) @ Sporting CP (+270) | Draw: +290 | Total: 2.5 (Over: -162, Under: +132)

Among the highlights of Tuesday’s is Bayer Leverkusen facing a Liverpool club that’s tied atop the Champions League standings with Aston Villa at nine points. Leverkusen has not lost a match of any kind since late August and currently has seven points. Lille and Juventus share 2-0-1 (wins-draws-losses) records and the two will also share the pitch in Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Juventus has many players injured, but does get back midfielder Douglas Luiz to take on a Lille club which has previously beaten Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

It’s a meeting of the two winningest in terms of Champions League titles when Real Madrid hosts AC Milan. Real won its record 15th crown last season and is poised to defend, while Milan is buried deep in the standings with only three points in three UCL matches.

Champions League bet of the day: SK Sturm Graz and Borussia Dortmund Over 3.5 goals scored (-112, BetRivers)

Despite an injury-riddled roster, Dortmund has scored two or more goals in each of its first three Champions League matches. It tallied two against Real Madrid, three on Club Brugge, and seven during a blowout victory over Celtic in early October. But just as it can score goals, it can also give them up. Dortmund relinquished a two-goal lead at halftime in Madrid by yielding five in the second half. This club has not completed a shutout since September 18. Graz will be poised to take advantage of the opportunity.

Best college basketball bet and odds for Tuesday

The road to March has begun. College basketball is back this week and many ranked teams have already taken the floor. For Tuesday’s schedule, no top 25 men’s teams are in action, but here are a few matchups to track, along with betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Florida International @ Rice (-5.5) | Total: 147.5

New Orleans @ Kansas State (-27) | Total: 147

Idaho State @ Arizona State (-19.5) | Total: 139.5

UC Davis @ Washington (-13.5) | Total: 145

The women’s schedule on this day features three top-25 teams: No. 9 NC State hosting East Tennessee State, No. 14 Ohio State at home versus Cleveland State, and No. 16 West Virginia in Morgantown facing Towson. There are no lines tied to any of today’s Division I women’s games.

College basketball bet of the day: Kansas State -27 (-110, DraftKings) vs. New Orleans

It’s difficult to project how the first regular season game will go, especially with non-conference opponents. The simplest way to gauge outcomes is to measure the strength of the players on the roster. The Wildcats, who missed the NCAA tournament after an injury-plagued 2023-24 season, welcome in eight transfers. While building cohesion might be tough out of the gate, the talent coming in includes senior Coleman Hawkins and junior Dug McDaniel. New Orleans, meanwhile, is also revamping and has a major hole to fill with the departure of its top scorer Jordan Johnson. The Privateers rank 348th out of 364 D-1 men’s teams in analytics guru Ken Pomeroy’s rankings.

The talent plus experience of K-State, along with a talented head coach in Jerome Tang, should lead to an easy victory on home court.

Best NHL bet and odds for Tuesday

Tuesday has an 11-game slate across the NHL. Here are the current betting lines and goal totals from some of these games, courtesy of BetMGM:

Boston (+130) @ Toronto (-155) | Total: 6.0 (+100/-120)

Calgary (-125) @ Montreal (+105) | Total: 6.5 (-110/-110)

Philadelphia (+220) @ Carolina (-275) | Total: 6.0 (-120/+100)

Tampa Bay (-160) @ St. Louis (+135) | Total: 6.5 (+100/-120)

Los Angeles (+135) @ Minnesota (-160) | Total: 6.5 (+100/-120)

Utah (+155) @ Winnipeg (-190) | Total: 6.0 (-110/-110)

Seattle (+145) @ Colorado (-175) | Total: 6.5 (+100/-120)

NHL bet of the day: Winnipeg Jets -1.5 vs. Utah Hockey Club (+130, Caesars)

The Jets are the hottest team to start the season with 22 points and have won 11 of their first 12 games. While the money line is reasonable at -205, there’s value in the plus-odds given on the puck line for a sizable victory. Winnipeg’s last four wins have all come by two or more, with an average of 6.33 goals in its last three contests. In fact, the Jets are the highest-scoring team in the league at 4.90 per game. Adding to their stellar record so far is great goaltending from Colin Hellebuyck, who has kept opponents to a 2.33 goals against average.

Best NBA bet and odds for Tuesday

There is no NBA action scheduled for Tuesday due to Election Day, but the league returns Wednesday with 12 games. Featured in that slate is the matchup between the Warriors and Celtics in Boston as well as the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets.

Best NFL bets and odds

Week 10 action begins Thursday night when the Ravens and their top-ranked offense host the Bengals in an AFC North battle. In Week 5, Baltimore won a thrilling 41-38 overtime game in Cincinnati.