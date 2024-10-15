Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Best bets today: MLB, college football, NHL picks for 10/15/2024
A look at betting lines and top bets across major sports leagues for Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Week 6 of the NFL season came to an end on Monday night, with the Buffalo Bills eking out a win over the New York Jets. Now comes the tough part of the week: surviving two days without NFL football before Week 7 gets underway on Thursday. Thankfully, it’s a busy time of year on the sports betting calendar.
The Yankees look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in the ALCS. There’s also mid-week college football and NHL hockey betting to satisfy the desire for live sports.
Best MLB bet and odds for Tuesday
The New York Mets evened the NLCS at one game a piece on Monday. The Mets and Dodgers are off on Tuesday as the series shifts to New York. That gives the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians all of the attention. New York started the series on the right foot, winning Game 1 by a score of 5-2.
The two teams will both be sending their best pitcher to the mound in Game 2. For the Yankees, that’s Gerrit Cole. On the other side, Cleveland will send Tanner Bibee. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees are prohibitive -170 favorites, and the total is set at seven runs.
MLB bet of the day: Gerrit Cole under 5.5 strikeouts (-130, DraftKings)
Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the third time in this postseason on Tuesday. He’s had one subpar start and one tremendous start. One factor that remained consistent between the two outings was the lack of strikeouts he generated. Cole struck out just four Kansas City Royals in each of his two starts in the ALDS. This tracks with his season-long strikeout rate (25.6%) which is the lowest mark of his career since 2017. The Royals were the second-hardest team to strikeout in baseball during the regular season, and Cole won’t be getting much of a break on Tuesday, as the Guardians rank fourth in fewest strikeouts as a team.
Best college football bet and odds for Tuesday
One of the best signs that fall is truly here is when the college football schedule starts mixing in games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In a treat, college football bettors have three FBS matchups to dive into on Tuesday night. Here are the betting lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Troy (+13.5) @ South Alabama | Total: 54.5
- Kennesaw State (+9.5) @ Middle Tennessee | Total: 51.5
- Louisiana Tech @ New Mexico State (+10.5) | Total: 50.5
College football bet of the day: South Alabama team total Over 34.5 (-122, FanDuel)
The best unit on the field in this game should be the South Alabama offense. Led by quarterback Gio Lopez, South Alabama has the most explosive offense in the Sun Belt Conference, averaging over 462 yards per game. South Alabama ranks top five nationally in rushing success rate, while Troy’s defense ranks outside the top 100 in rushing defense success rate. The Trojans are giving up 202.5 yards per game on the ground.
Best NHL bet and odds for Tuesday
Tuesday is always a popular night for hockey. There’s a nine game slate for Tuesday night across the league. Here are the current betting lines for Monday’s slate, courtesy of BetMGM:
- New Jersey (+125) @ Carolina (-150) | Total: 6.5 (+100/-120)
- Florida (-165) @ Columbus (+140) | Total: 6.5 (+100/-120)
- Vancouver (+110) @ Tampa Bay (-135) | Total: 6.5 (-105/-115)
- Vegas (-135) @ Washington (+110) | Total: 6.0 (-110/-110)
- Minnesota (-120) @ St. Louis (+100) | Total: 6.0 (-105/-115)
- San Jose (+250) @ Dallas (-350) | Total: 6.0 (-110/-110)
- Seattle (+145) @ Nashville (-175) | Total: 6.0 (-105/-115)
- Chicago (+135) @ Calgary (-160) | Total: 6.0 (-115/-105)
- Philadelphia (+180) @ Edmonton (-225) | Total: 6.5 (-105/-115)
NHL bet of the day: Vegas Golden Knights money line (-135, BetMGM)
Heading into the regular season, one of the more popular picks for regression from last season was the Washington Capitals. Their underlying metrics such as expected goals and shot quality generation were more in line with a draft lottery team than a team that snuck into the playoffs, like Washington did last season. On the other hand, Vegas is considered one of the top teams in the league. This is a tough early-season cross-country trip, but with the disparity between these two teams, this price is low enough to get involved.
Best NFL bet and odds for Tuesday
There is no NFL action scheduled for Tuesday. The league returns on Thursday night when the New Orleans Saints host Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. It’ll mark the first time Payton returns to New Orleans after spending 15 years as the head coach there.
Currently at Caesars Sportsbook, the Broncos are 2-point road favorites as New Orleans is expected to start rookie Spencer Rattler in his second career game. The total is set at 37 points, as oddsmakers project a defensive struggle between two rookie quarterbacks in Rattler and Bo Nix.