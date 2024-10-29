Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Will a World Series champion be crowned? That’s the biggest story in sports for Tuesday, as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to finish off a sweep of the New York Yankees.

For non-baseball fans, there’s plenty of other betting options on Tuesday’s sports schedule. The NHL and NBA seasons are both well underway, and there is some Tuesday evening college football on the schedule as well.

Best MLB bet and odds for Tuesday

On paper, Monday’s Game 3 looked like a prime opportunity for the New York Yankees to get back into the World Series. They had the pitching advantage on paper and they were going home in front of their home crowd. Instead, the Dodgers took an early lead and never looked back en route to a 4-2 road victory. Los Angeles is now just one win away from winning the World Series, and they can claim that win on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are underdogs on Tuesday night, as they currently sit at +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dodgers plan to go with a bullpen game, which is the strategy they used to close out the New York Mets in the NLCS. New York sends Luis Gil to the mound with its season on the line, and the Yankees are -142 favorites. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs at most MLB sportsbooks.

MLB bet of the day: Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 RBI (+175, BetMGM)

Especially in the postseason, sometimes the strategy is simply to ride the hot hand. Freddie Freeman hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Dodgers the lead in Game 3. Through three games in this series, Freeman has 7 RBIs, including at least one in all three games.

It makes sense. Freeman hits directly behind Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, giving him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs. He’s been aggressive early in counts and has gotten pitches to hit thanks to his spot in the lineup. Freeman is a massive favorite to win World Series MVP, so these odds at BetMGM could be the last chance to bet on him in 2024.

Best college football bet and odds for Tuesday

Mid-week college football action used to be reserved for the Mid-American Conference. After the MAC proved mid-week football was a successful venture and gained exposure for their programs, other Group of 5 conferences began to get involved. On Tuesday night, there are games taking place in the Sun Belt and Conference USA. Here are the latest betting lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

New Mexico St vs. Florida International (-9.0) | Over/Under 44.0

Louisiana vs. Texas State (-4.0) | Over/Under 58.5

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston (-10.5) | Over/Under 45.5

College football bet of the day: New Mexico State +9.5 (-105, FanDuel)

Anytime there is aa team getting this many points in a game with a total this low, it’s worthy of a look. A deeper look at Florida International will show a team that let a golden opportunity slip away last week against Sam Houston, mainly due to the fact it received incompetent quarterback play and had to bench starter Keyone Jenkins.

In a game with a total of 43.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, getting 9.5 points is incredibly valuable. When considering that the team laying the nine points scored just seven points total last week, is averaging just 17 points per game over their last four games and was forced to bench their quarterback, it makes it an even more appealing bet. We’re riding with an ugly underdog on Tuesday night.

Best NBA bet and odds for Tuesday

Tuesday will mark one full week since the NBA season got underway. There are just four games on the schedule, which is a rather light slate for the league compared to previous nights. Here are the betting odds for Tuesday night at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves (-5.0) | Over/Under 222.5

Denver Nuggets (-5.5) @ Brooklyn Nets | Over/Under 217.5

Sacramento Kings (-5.5) @ Utah Jazz | Over/Under 234.5

New Orleans Pelicans (-3.0) @ Golden State Warriors | Over/Under 214.0

NBA bet of the day: Christian Braun Over 15.5 Points, Rebounds, Assists (-125, Caesars)

Kansas product Christian Braun has made the transition to the starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets after two seasons coming off the bench. The early returns have been good, and it appears sportsbooks haven’t yet noticed. Through three games, the third-year player is averaging 14.7-points and 6 rebounds per game. He has gone over 15.5 points, rebounds and assists in all three games so far this season. We’re hoping that he continues his strong play before oddsmakers adjust his betting totals.

Best NHL bet and odds for Tuesday

Tuesday is another strong day for hockey betting, with seven games on the NHL slate. Here are the odds courtesy of BetMGM:

Philadelphia Flyers (+165) vs. Boston Bruins (-200) | O/U 6.0 (-110/-110)

Seattle Kraken (-145) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+120) | O/U 6.0 (-110/-110)

Anaheim Ducks (+195) vs. New York Islanders (-250) | O/U 6.0 (-105/-115)

St. Louis Blues (+125) vs. Ottawa Senators (-150) | O/U 6.5 (+100/-120)

Minnesota Wild (-125) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (+105) | O/U 6.5 (+100/-120)

New York Rangers (-145) vs. Washington Capitals (+120) | O/U 6 (-110/-110)

Los Angeles Kings (-275) vs. San Jose Sharks (+220) | O/U 6 (-105/-115)

NHL bet of the day: New York Rangers (-144, FanDuel)

The New York Rangers and Washington Capitals met in the playoffs last season. That series ended in four games with the Rangers moving on in a sweep. There’s a wide disparity between these teams. The Rangers have lost just one game in regulation this season, and have been dominating their opponents.

New York has the second-best expected goal rate in hockey and Igor Shesterkin has proven he’s the best goalie in the world with his rock-solid start, stopping 92.6% of the shots he has faced. Washington might be a solid team, but New York is elite and this price at FanDuel presents value.

Best NFL bet and odds for Tuesday

