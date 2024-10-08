A look at the best bets today and betting lines across major sports for Tuesday, October 8.

Fall is the best time of the year for a sports fan, and this dynamic is on full display Tuesday.

Fans of all sports have something to look forward to. The MLB playoffs feature two pivotal Game 3 matchups in New York and San Diego. The WNBA will decide who meets the New York Liberty in the Finals, with a decisive Game 5 in the semifinals. The NHL season gets underway with a triple-header.

If none of that intrigues you, mid-week college football returns with a Conference USA matchup. There’s truly something for everyone interested in betting on sports.

Best MLB bet and odds for Tuesday

The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals earned road victories on Monday night, which means all four MLB divisional series are currently tied at 1-1. That won’t last long in the NL, as the Phillies vs. Mets and Dodgers vs. Padres series both feature a pivotal Game 3 on Tuesday night. The following lines for Game 3 are courtesy of BetMGM:

Philadelphia Phillies (-115) @ New York Mets (-105) | Total: 7.0 (-120/+100)

Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) @ San Diego Padres (-150) | Total: 7.5 (-120/+100)

MLB bet of the day: Phillies-Mets Over 7 runs (-115, Caesars)

The Mets are sending Sean Manaea to the mound. He has a 5.40 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season. He will be opposed by Aaron Nola, who has posted a 4.05 ERA against the Mets in two starts in 2024. Overall, Nola has a 4.29 ERA against the Mets over the last three seasons. Neither bullpen is overly intimidating, so we can expect to see some runs in this game. Betting on this game to go Over 7.0 runs is a potentially appealing way to attack. Even if the starting pitchers do well, we’ve seen a lot of late inning drama in this series already. Caesars Sportsbook has the best odds on this bet.

Best WNBA bet and odds for Tuesday

The New York Liberty are currently massive -300 favorites to win the WNBA Title at Caesars Sportsbook. On Tuesday night, we’ll find out who their opponent will be in the championship series. The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx meet in a decisive Game 5. Here are the odds courtesy of Caesars:

Connecticut Sun Minnesota Lynx Spread +4.5 (-105) -4.5 (-115) Moneyline +158 -190 Total Over 151.5 (-110) Under 151.5 (-110)

WNBA bet of the day: Napheesa Collier Over 9.5 rebounds (-105, Caesars)

If you’re looking to bet on the WNBA, there are other options than standard bets, including the player prop market. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has 45 rebounds over four games this series, including three straight games of double digit rebounds. We can bet Collier to go over 9.5 rebounds at Caesars Sportsbook at -105 odds. In a game of this magnitude, Collier might not come off the floor, which only increases her odds of hitting this mark.

Best NHL bet and odds for Tuesday

The NHL season technically got underway over the weekend with two overseas games in Czechia between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils. However, the North American part of the schedule and the grind begins in earnest on Tuesday night with a triple header of action. These odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

St. Louis Blues (+120) @ Seattle Kraken (-142) | Over/Under 5.5 (-122/+102)

Boston Bruins (+130) @ Florida Panthers (-155) | Over/Under 5.5 (-112/-108)

Chicago Blackhawks (+142) @ Utah Hockey Club (-170) | Over/Under 6.0 (-120/+100)

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

Immediately, the totals stick out. Over the course of the past few seasons, scoring has been on the rise, and betting on NHL game totals usually means banking on more than 6.5 goals. In addition, October is usually the month when most goals are scored as goaltenders get used to seeing live action from non-teammates for the first time in months.

NHL bet of the day: Blues-Kraken Over 5.5 goals (-118, BetRivers)

Neither Philipp Grubauer (Seattle) nor Jordan Binnington (St. Louis) are considered elite goaltenders, so we’re going to target the first game of the day to go Over the total of 5.5 goals. There’s enough offensive talent on both sides to get to this total, and with the empty net possibility, a 3-2 game can quickly become 4-2. The best odds for this game can currently be found at BetRivers.

Best college football bet and odds for Tuesday

This week marks the return of mid-week football, which is always a favorite among fans and college football bettors. The first Tuesday game of the season comes from Conference USA, where Liberty plays host to Florida International. Here are the latest odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida International Liberty Spread +17.5 (-120) -17.5 (-102) Moneyline +540 -800 Total Over 54.5 (-115) Under 54.5 (-105)

This line has already seen some movement in favor of Florida International, after opening as high as 19 at a lot of places. Liberty is obviously the far superior team but, if we’re looking to bet the game, the value might be on the other side.

College football bet of the day: Florida International first half +10.5 (-120, FanDuel)

Liberty has struggled out of the gate to begin games this season. Despite their 4-0 mark, they are just 1-3 against the spread. More notably, they have a first half scoring differential of 0, as they tend to run away with games in the second half. For that reason, look towards Florida International on the first half spread of +10.5, which is available under the “1st Half” market at FanDuel.

NFL odds for Week 6

If you are looking to bet on the NFL, there are no games taking place on Tuesday, but it’s never too early to take a look at the week ahead. Action gets underway on Thursday night in Seattle, where the San Francisco 49ers are 3-point road favorites over the Seahawks, according to bet365.

Other intriguing Week 6 matchups include: