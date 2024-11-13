A lighter slate, but plenty of basketball, other sports to bet take in

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

In terms of excitement, Wednesday might not present the greatest schedule for sports fans. However, there is a massive slate of NBA action, a decent schedule on the ice and MACtion to get fans over the hump. Beyond Wednesday, the upcoming weekend is in sight with plenty of football on tap.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Best NBA bet and odds for Wednesday

The NBA Cup got underway on Tuesday night to provide some excitement across the league, but it’s back to normal regular season action on Wednesday, which brings a typical mid-week slate across the NBA with 11 games on the schedule. Cleveland looks to remain undefeated with a visit to Philadelphia. Here are Wednesday’s schedule with betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Indiana (-2.0) at Orlando // Total: 227.5

Boston (-8.5) at Brooklyn // Total: 217.5

New Orleans at Oklahoma City (-14.5) // Total: 221.5

Cleveland (-9.0) at Philadelphia // Total: 217.5

Chicago at New York (-8.5) // Total: 228.0

Washington at San Antonio (-9.5) // Total: 222.5

Detroit at Milwaukee (-5.5) // Total: 219.0

LA Clippers at Houston (-5.0) // Total: 215.0

Minnesota (-9.0) at Portland // Total: 219.5

Phoenix at Sacramento (-7.0) // Total: 225.5

Memphis at LA Lakers (-6.5) // Total: 230.5

NBA bet of the day: Norman Powell Over 21.5 points (+100, DraftKings)

Norman Powell has been a solid contributor to the Clippers since joining their team a few seasons ago, contributing between 13-18 points on average. However, he’s been a scoring machine to begin this season. Powell is averaging 26 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league, ahead of names such as Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Jalen Brunson. Powell is playing more than 35 minutes a night lately and has scored at least 22 points in eight straight games and 9 of 11 overall to begin the season. We’ll keep riding this train until it stops.

Best college basketball bet and odds for Wednesday

The Champions Classic took place on Tuesday, and unofficially, that marks the return college basketball betting. Unfortunately, Wednesday’s slate of action doesn’t do much to continue the excitement from last night. There are no marquee matchups, and all seven ranked teams are double digit home favorites. Let’s take a look at those games and their betting odds, courtesy of BetMGM:

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Wagner at No. 22 St. John’s (-23.5) // Total: 143.5

Le Moyne at No. 3 UConn (-37.5) // Total: 150.5

Montana at No. 11 Tennessee (-25.5) // Total: 138.5

Kent State at No. 5 Auburn (-20.5) // Total: 147.5

Louisiana at No. 8 Houston (-28.5) // Total: 137.5

Troy at No. 14 Arkansas (-12.5) // Total: 151.5

Houston Christian at No. 14 Creighton (-35.5) // Total: 159.5

College basketball bet of the day: Le Moyne +37.5 (-110, BetMGM)

Not to say that the Dolphins are anywhere near the Huskies’ level, but 37.5 points are too many for a Division I opponent. Yes, this number is exactly the margin of victory in UConn’s first two victories but Le Moyne is a slight step up in competition from Sacred Heart and New Hampshire. Le Moyne came within four points of defeating Syracuse on the road, so won’t be complete strangers to high-major athleticism. The Dolphins likely won’t come close to pull off the upset in Storrs, but they don’t have to come close to cover this number.

Best college football bet and odds for Wednesday

Mid-week college football always has the potential to get weird and, with three double-digit point spreads in the MAC, expect some weirdness to surface. Here are the betting odds for Wednesday’s three games, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Kent State vs. Miami Ohio (-30.5) // Total: 46.5

Akron vs. Northern Illinois (-15.0) // Total: 45.0

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio (-11.0) // Total: 50.5

College football bet of the day: Akron vs. Northern Illinois Over 44.5 (-110, FanDuel)

Not much gets the blood pumping like a MAC over bet. Contests involving Akron have averaged 55.5 total points scored over their last four games, as both the offense and defense are equally contributing to the high scoring affairs. Northern Illinois has been much harder to predict, as evidenced by the fact it’s beaten Notre Dame and lost to Ball State already this season. With that being said, its last two games have been higher-scoring affairs, so the trend should continue on Wednesday.

Best NHL bet and odds for Wednesday

The NHL does a great job of providing a consistent slate of games for its fans and bettors. Even on slower nights, there will four or five games to watch or wager on. Wednesday night is a slower night across the league, but there are still five games to enjoy. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

Toronto (+110) at Washington (-130) // Total: 6.0

Detroit (+118) at Pittsburgh (-140) // Total: 6.5

Carolina (-190) at Utah (-158) // Total: 6.0

Vegas (-205) at Anaheim (+170) // Total: 6.5

LA Kings (+118) at Colorado (-140) // Total: 6.0

NHL bet of the day: Los Angeles/Colorado Over 6.0 goals (-120, Caesars)

Sixteen games into the NHL season, the sample is no longer extremely small. Through this point, only the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins are giving up more goals per game than the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is allowing opponents to find the back of the net over 3.8 times per game, while scoring nearly 3.5 goals per game itself. It’s no surprise that 69% of the Avalanche’s games to begin the season have gone over the total, the second highest rate in the league.

Colorado has established itself as a dominant offensive force over the last couple of seasons, so nobody will question its ability to score goals. However, keeping the puck out of their net has been a major issue. The Avalanche also have familiarity with Kings’ goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who led them to a Stanley Cup in 2022. Kuemper has been fine, but far from spectacular, to begin the season with Los Angeles.

NFL odds for Wednesday

The NFL is off on Wednesday, but it’s not too early to take a look at the betting lines for Thursday Night Football.

The 7-3 Washington Commanders head to Philadelphia to face the 7-2 Eagles. The two teams are the lone contenders in the NFC East, meaning this game could have tremendous playoff ramifications.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

At Fanatics Sportsbook, Washington is a 3.5-point road underdog. The Commanders are an underdog for the first time since Week 6. The total for the game is set at 49 points as rookie Jayden Daniels and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts are both performing at a high level in recent weeks.

Washington has been good to bettors, as the Commanders are 7-2-1 against the spread. Prior to last weekend’s loss against Pittsburgh, the last spread they failed to cover was in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.