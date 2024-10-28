A look at what you can bet on across major sports leagues for Monday, Oct. 28

Monday marks the lone sports equinox of the 2024 calendar year. For those unfamiliar, the sports equinox is a rare occurrence that only happens when all four major professional North American leagues play on the same day. Monday will mark only the 31st sports equinox in history.

Week 8 of the NFL season wraps up with a battle between two storied franchises. The World Series shifts back to New York, with the home team needing a big win to keep their hopes alive in front of their home crowd. The NBA and NHL seasons are still in the early going, but that’s all four major sports that you can watch and bet on tonight.

Here’s a list of all of the “Big Four” sports games you can bet on tonight with odds and best bets from the top US sportsbooks:

Best NFL bet and odds for Monday

After an action-packed fourteen games of action on Sunday, the NFL only has one game on the schedule for Monday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) have a chance to claim sole possession of the lead in the AFC North after Baltimore’s loss on Sunday. The New York Giants (2-5) come to town trying to keep their season on track.

With the Steelers at home, they are substantial six-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook. Priced at -260 on the money line, it’s implied Pittsburgh has over a 72.2% chance of winning the game outright. As is common on Steelers games, oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring battle. The total is set at just 36.5 points.

NFL bet of the day: George Pickens longest reception 30+ yards (+125, Caesars)

Russell Wilson made his first start of the season for the Steelers last week against the New York Jets. The most noticeable difference under Wilson compared to Justin Fields, who started the first seven games, was the ability to throw the ball downfield. Over his career, Wilson has established himself as one of the best deep passers in the sport.

The main beneficiary last week was George Pickens. Pickens caught five balls for 111 yards, including receptions of 44 yards and 37 yards. He also drew a 30-yard defensive pass interference call. Pickens is one of the better deep ball go-getters in football and has had a reception of at least 30 yards in half of his eight games this season. With Wilson as his quarterback and this prop bet being available at plus-money odds, we like taking a shot at it.

Best MLB bet and odds for Monday

The first two games of the World Series have certainly delivered. Game 1 featured a walk-off grand slam by Freddie Freeman, while Game 2 saw the game end with the bases loaded and the tying run in scoring position for the Yankees. After Monday’s off-day, the series shifts to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx with the home team down two games to none.

Oddsmakers like the Yankees’ chances of making this a series. At DraftKings Sportsbook, New York is a -148 favorite to earn the victory on their home field and cut their series deficit in half. The total is set at 8.5 runs, with the over slightly juiced at -112 odds. New York sends Clarke Schmidt (2 starts, 9.1 IP, 3.86 ERA) to the mound opposite Walker Buehler (2 starts, 9.0 IP, 6.00 ERA) for Los Angeles.

MLB bet of the day: Walker Buehler UNDER 14.5 outs recorded (-130, DraftKings)

The Dodgers saw Jack Flaherty pitch into the 6th inning in Game 1 and then followed that up with Yoshinobu Yamomoto pitching into the 7th inning in Game 2. Combine getting that length from your starting pitching with the built-in off day on Sunday, and that likely means a well-rested bullpen at the disposal of manager Dave Roberts.

After missing all of last year and the first half of this year, Walker Buehler has struggled for the Dodgers. He pitched to a 5.38 ERA during the regular season, averaging under 5 innings per start over 16 starts. In the postseason, he gave up six runs in his first start and then labored through his second start, requiring 90 pitches to get through four innings. Roberts will not have much patience with Buehler in this one, with the World Series trophy within grasp and a fully loaded, rested bullpen available to him.

Best NBA bet and odds for Monday

The NBA season is less than a week old, so we’re still getting acclimated to all of the new players in different locations and how they’re fitting in with their new teams. Monday will only help that process, as 11 games are scheduled for tip-off. Here are the latest NBA betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Indiana Pacers @ Orlando Magic (-6.0) | Over/Under 224.0

Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks (-7.5) | Over/Under 230.5

Detroit Pistons @ Miami Heat (-8.0) | Over/Under 221.0

Denver Nuggets (-8.5) @ Toronto Raptors | Over/Under 219.5

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics (-9.5) | Over/Under 234.0

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks (-3.5) | Over/Under 223.0

Houston Rockets (-3.0) @ San Antonio Spurs | Over/Under 220.5

Chicago Bulls @ Memphis Grizzlies (-7.5) | Over/Under 234.5

Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks (-11.0) | Over/Under 233.0

Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns (-2.5) | Over/Under 226.5

Portland Trail Blazers @ Sacramento Kings (-12.5) | Over/Under 228.5

NBA bet of the day: Luka Doncic Triple Double (+320, FanDuel)

Luka Doncic had 21 triple-doubles last season in just 70 games, which means he was good for a triple-double just about every third game. Through two games this season, Doncic has recorded two double-doubles but is yet to record a triple-double. Dallas is an 11-point home favorite on Monday night against a Utah team that has given up the second-highest number of points per game through this point in the season. This feels like a spot where Doncic will be able to collect assists and rebounds and manage the game rather than be relied upon to score based on the spread.

Best NHL bet and odds for Monday

Most teams have played around eight games to begin the NHL season so far, so we’ve seen about 10% of the regular season unfold to this point. The grind continues on Monday with an eight-game slate. Here are the current NHL betting odds at BetMGM Sportsbook:

Florida Panthers (-155) @ Buffalo Sabres (+130) | Total: 6.0 (-120/+100)

Edmonton Oilers (-275) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (+220) | Total: 6.5 (-120/+100)

Nashville Predators (+115) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (-135) | Total: 6.0 (-120/+100)

Toronto Maple Leafs (-105) @ Winnipeg Jets (-115) | Total: 6.0 (-110/-110)

Chicago Blackhawks (+180) @ Colorado Avalanche (-225) | Total: 6.5 (-110/-110)

San Jose Sharks (+220) @ Utah Hockey Club (-250) | Total: 6.0 (-105/-115)

Carolina Hurricanes (-120) @ Vancouver Canucks (+100) | Total: 6.0 (-110/-110)

Calgary Flames (+165) @ Vegas Golden Knights (-200) | Total: 6.5 (+100/-120)

NHL bet of the day: Colorado/Chicago Over 6.5 (-110, BetMGM)

After starting the season by losing their first four games, the Colorado Avalanche have rebounded by winning five straight. There was never any concern about Colorado’s ability to win during the regular season as it was widely expected they would quickly figure things out. However, the concern with Colorado is simple. It’s their goaltending position and their ability to keep the puck out of their net. Through nine games, Colorado has allowed 36 goals which is an average of four a night. Somehow, they’re scoring at a pace even higher than that (39 goals scored).