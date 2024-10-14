Best bets today: NFL, MLB, NHL picks for 10/14/2024

A look at the best bets and betting lines across major sports for Monday, October 14th.

While some people may have the day off for Columbus Day, a lot of others are beginning their work week. Thankfully, no matter which side you’re on, there is plenty of sports and online betting action for us to dive into. Today, we’re taking a look at some of the best betting lines and bets you could make at the top sportsbooks for Monday’s slate.

As usual, on Monday, the sports schedule is highlighted by the final NFL game of the weekend. However, this Monday provides an adequate co-main event, as both the NLCS and ALCS are in action for the MLB postseason. The NHL season got underway last week, and they have a nice six-game slate on Monday, which includes three matinee afternoon games. No matter what sports you like betting on, there’s something for everyone on Monday.

Best NFL bet and odds for Monday

Week 6 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night with a doozy of an AFC East showdown. The Buffalo Bills head southeast to take on the New York Jets, where Buffalo is a short 1.5-point road favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 40.5 points, which means oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring affair.

NFL bet of the Day: New York Jets +1.5 (-110, FanDuel)

The Jets might be a short home underdog to finish up Week 6 of the NFL season on Monday, but there are a couple reasons to like the jets covering the spread. First and foremost, the Jets just fired their coach, Robert Saleh. While there might not always be a permanent impact, there is usually some type of “dead cat bounce” after a coaching change. Teams that fire their coach are usually struggling, but in the last 20 years, those teams are 22-16 against the spread in their first games after letting their coach go. In addition, New York’s defense has given Josh Allen fits. The last time Allen played at MetLife stadium, he threw three interceptions and finished the game with a quarterback rating of 62.7. That was the Monday Night Football game in Week 1 of 2023, against essentially the same secondary he’s playing tonight. Despite receiving awful quarterback play the last few seasons, New York has won two straight at home against the Bills.

Best MLB bet and odds for Monday

The NLCS got underway on Sunday night, with the Los Angeles Dodgers thumping the Mets in a 9-0 affair that had intrigue for about ten minutes. The Mets will try to salvage a road split in Game 2. Also on Monday, the ALCS gets underway in New York with the Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians. Here are the odds for the two games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Mets (+124) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (-148) | Total: 8.5 (-110/-110)

Cleveland Guardians (+140) @ New York Yankwwa (-160) | Total: 7.5 (-`102/-118)

MLB bet of the Day: Sean Manaea over 15.5 outs (-110, DraftKings)

The Mets got 1.1 innings from starting pitcher Kodai Senga, and as a result, had to use four of their relievers to get the next 20 outs. This is after making the decision to carry one less pitcher for the NLCS in order to make room to add Jeff McNeil back to their roster. In other words, this is a team that needs some length from their starting pitcher on Tuesday. Sean Manaea has gone 5.1 innings or more in 13 of his last 15 starts, including coming out for the eighth inning in his most recent playoff start. The Mets could push Manaea in Game 2.

Best NHL bet and odds for Monday

Hockey is slowly reentering the sports world with a quiet start to its schedule. There are six games scheduled for Monday, including three afternoon games as both the United States and Canada are celebrating holidays. Here are the current betting lines for Monday’s slate, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook:

Utah (+145) @ New Jersey (-175) | Total: 6.5 (-120/+100)

Florida (+100) @ Boston (-120) | Total: 5.5 (-120/+100)

Los Angeles (+105) @ Ottawa (-125) | Total: 6.0 (-105/-115)

Detroit (+155) @ NY Rangers (-190) | Total: 6.5 (+100/-120)

Pittsburgh (-130) @ Montreal (+110) | Total: 6.0 (-120/+100)

NY Islanders (+140) @ Colorado (-165) | Total: 6.5 (-105/-115)

NHL Bet of the Day: NY Islanders Over 2.5 Goals (-145, BetMGM)

This bet is a simple fade of the Colorado Avalanche and their defensive structure and goaltending to begin this season. The Avalanche gave up eight goals in their season opener to Vegas and then followed that up by giving up six goals to a Columbus team that many are projecting to finish with the worst record in the league. Starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has been pulled in both games. The Islanders didn’t score in their last game, but they generated plenty of chances against an elite Dallas team. New York scored four in their opener.